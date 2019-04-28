SAN JOSE, CA – APRIL 26: Tyson Barrie #4 of the Colorado Avalanche gets checked to the ice by Evander Kane #9 of the San Jose Sharks during the third period in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on April 26, 2019 in San Jose, California. The Sharks won the game 5-2. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images )

Last Word on Hockey presents The MnM Podcast. The latest addition to the stable of LWOH Hockey Podcast Content. Every week the Alex Metzger and Chace McCallum will share their thoughts on the news of the week, have a variety of guests from the world of hockey as well as spending some time on original segments. Sit back, listen, and enjoy.

NHL Round Two

The Playoffs continue as the NHL Round Two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs are here. The guys take a look at everything that happened in round one and why it was surprising. They also take a look at what happened and why it happened. As well, what to expect moving forward.

They look at the game sevens that happened, which leads to a debate about video review. Alex is completely against adding more review, however, Chace thinks it could be an OK idea. Where do you fall on the situation?

Next, the guys look at all of the NHL Round Two matchups. They give their predictions as well as say which ones they are most excited to watch. The playoffs have been unpredictable and they hope to be more accurate than their original predictions.

Lastly, they quickly look at the Thatcher Demko extension and why it was a smart move to make. They look at the future and why it is bright for the Canucks. As well as what to do moving ahead.

Who are Alex and Chace? Alex and Chace are both from Waterloo region in Ontario Canada. Both of them grew up playing hockey and shortly after fell in love with analyzing it. Chace is a noted Leafs and Penguins fan, while Alex is a die-hard Senators fan. You can find Alex’s work at LastWordOnHockey.com. You can find Chace’s work at hockeyandstuff.weebly.com.

