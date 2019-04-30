SAN JOSE, CA – APRIL 28: Matt Calvert #11 of the Colorado Avalanche competes for the puck against Tomas Hertl #48 of the San Jose Sharks in Game Two of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on April 28, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Colorado Avalanche have announced that forward Matt Calvert is out for Game 3 with an upper-body injury. Calvert’s status was announced after the morning skate on Tuesday.

Matt Calvert Injured

Matt Calvert Injured

The Brandon, Manitoba native was hurt in Game 2 after taking a big hit from San Jose Sharks defenceman Brent Burns. Calvert was injured in the final minutes of the game after making a pass to Nathan MacKinnon. The 29-year-old eventually got an assist on the game-clinching goal.

Calvert had 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 points in 82 games in the regular season. He also added 58 penalty minutes in the 2018-19 season. His possession numbers were 50.2 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 0.5. He’s also supplied three assists in seven post-season games for Colorado.

The left winger has played for the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Colorado Avalanche in his nine-year NHL career. He has 72 goals and 77 assists for 149 career points in 416 career games. Columbus originally selected him in the fifth round, 127th overall of the 2008 NHL Draft.

“He’s a player we really value. We’re going to miss him, and we’re going to have to step up accordingly,” Avs defenseman Ian Cole said of Calvert to the Denver Post. The duo played together last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets. “It’s stuff like that that makes a difference. It can’t be overstated how much those small things matter.”

Sven Andrighetto will replace Calvert in the lineup, coach Jared Bednar said.

What This Means for the Future

Calvert may not fill up the stat sheet with points, but he’s played an important part for the Avalanche. He can do the little things and does a solid job at killing penalties. He’s been a reliable part of the lineup since coming over from Columbus.

Game 3 will be Tuesday night while the Game 4 will be Thursday night in Denver.

