The San Jose Sharks will meet the Colorado Avalanche in the second round of the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs. Many fans around the league predicted the Calgary Flames to be facing the Sharks in the second round. However, the Avalanche ousted the Flames in just five games, meanwhile San Jose made an epic comeback and toppled the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime of Game 7. With such drama surrounding both teams’ first rounds, the Colorado Avalanche vs San Jose Sharks series is going to be intriguing for sure.

The Avalanche have made it to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2008, while the Sharks survived clinical death against the Golden Knights. Interestingly, both teams will meet in the playoffs for the fifth time since the 1998 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The previous four playoff meetings have totaled an even split, with the Sharks taking the two most recent matchups. Last time these two clubs met in the post-season was the first round of the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs. The Sharks won in six games that time, coming back from a 2-1 series deficit.

Battle of Hope Versus Need

The first round has been very different for both teams. Colorado came into the matchup with the Calgary Flames as the underdogs. However, they embraced that role and stole the series in five games. The Avalanche made their push for the playoffs very late in the regular season, setting a record of 8-1-2 through their last 11 games to clinch a playoff spot. The Avalanche finished the season with a meaningless game against the Sharks. San Jose won 5-2.

The Sharks have swept the regular season series from the Avalanche. In their last 27 head-to-head games, the Sharks came out victorious in 19 occasions. This should mean nothing, though, as Colorado won just one of its last nine regular-season contests against the Flames and were still able to pull off the first round upset. The playoffs are a new competition and the regular season doesn’t mean anything, especially beyond the first round.

The Avs entered the playoffs with a young inexperienced playoff team that wasn’t afraid of the opportunity. The Sharks juxtapose Colorado with their experience, taking note of the veteran players such as Joe Thornton, Joe Pavelski, Logan Couture, Erik Karlsson, to name a few. The Avalanche have already shown their courageousness in the first round and they will be ready to go for Game 1 on Friday in San Jose.

Colorado Avalanche Young Team Wants to Make a Push

The Avalanche lost Game 1 against the Calgary Flames 4-0. That was a bummer for their confidence to start the playoffs. However, they demonstrated their resiliency, rebounding with a comeback win in Game 2. Throughout the series, Colorado´s youth and speed were nearly unsustainable for the Flames. Mikko Rantanen winded up with nine points, Nathan MacKinnon with eight points and Tyson Barrie, the most productive Avalanche defenceman, with five assists.

Colorado has been able to keep top Flames forwards like Johnny Gaudreau or Sean Monahan at the bay. Both Monahan and Gaudreau combined for just three points. Matt Nieto collected four points himself. Speaking about Nieto, he spent his first three and half seasons in the NHL with the San Jose Sharks. He was there when the Sharks had their chance at the Stanley Cup in 2016.

Young, speedy and deadly forwards (and defencemen as well) were just too much for Calgary to handle. Some people can argue that it was just a coincidence that the Avs won in five games. They can point out that the Flames didn’t win a single playoff game in the past three years and it’s not a measuring stick. With all of this potential for doubt, beating the Sharks in the second round would be a huge statement for a young Colorado team.

San Jose Sharks Have To Win After Miracle Against Vegas

It seemed like the Sharks were in their usual choking mode during the first round. After such a brilliant regular season, they ended it with a lot of question marks. In March, they lost seven straight games, immediately following a six-game win streak. They were able to regroup and win Game 1 against the Golden Knights. Nevertheless, Vegas came back with a total of 16 goals in their next three games to put the Sharks on the brink. That was the point when the Sharks made a turnaround.

Facing a 3-1 series deficit and a very hot Golden Knights team… Talking about the Avalanche´s resiliency and patience, the Sharks took a careful approach. One win at the time. With that message, they won Game 5 and played much better than in the previous two games. The always questioned Martin Jones played great in Game 5. He could have easily given up another six goals and end the season in misery. But he is a good goaltender, who showed his strong character that night. With the whole team around him following his example, Jones went on to collect a .949 save percentage in the last three games.

In Game 6 on the road, the Golden Knights got a power play in the second overtime. That was a time for the end, at least according to Tomas Hertl who scored shorthanded to win the game. In Game 7, down 0-3 in the third period, the Sharks scored four goals in just over four minutes to take the lead. Vegas responded with one of their own but San Jose was able to take the series in overtime.

You cannot argue the Sharks heart through the first round. All their attempts were successful at the end as they now embrace a winning mindset. They know they are the favorites against Colorado. And they want to make it further.

Strength Versus Strength Promising Fun Series

Scoring has been the name-of-the-game for both teams during their first-round matchups. The Avalanche scored 17 goals in five games, despite a shutout loss in Game 1. The Sharks totaled 23 through seven games, coming back from a 0-3 deficit twice in the series.

The Avalanche boasts a star-studded roster featuring MacKinnon, Rantanen, Landeskog and offensive defencemen like Barrie and newly-added Cale Makar. The Sharks also have a ton of firepower. Couture had six goals and eight points, same as Game 6 hero Hertl. Kevin Labanc had a four-point Game 7, giving him five points so far. There are few guys struggling for the Sharks, though. Timo Meier has just one goal after a career year, while Gustav Nyquist has no goals.

Captain Joe Pavelski had just one empty-netter. But of course, Pavelski literally offered his head in the third period of Game 7. He was banged up in the series and his status is even more unclear after that head injury. From Colorado’s perspective, the only injured player is Samuel Girard. His substitution in Makar hasn’t disappointed so far with two points in three games. Of course, the question of whether Head coach Jared Bednar will want to insert healthy Girard back into the lineup in place of Patrik Nemeth will be present as the Avs move to round two.

Erik Karlsson will be a very big deciding factor for San Jose. He has made some horrible defensive plays through the playoffs but his skating in Game 7 was spectacular as he finished the series with nine assists. If Karlsson is able to play like in Game 7 in every game versus Colorado, they are going to have their hands full with him.

Prediction of Colorado Avalanche vs San Jose Sharks

Everything is set for a spectacular playoff series between two hungry and confident bunches of great players. The Colorado Avalanche will have seven days of resting and practicing before they take on the Sharks in Game 1 on Friday. On the other side, after two breathtaking overtime thrillers in Game 6 and Game 7, the Sharks will have little time to recover.

When they trailed the Golden Knights 3-1 in the series and 3-0 in Game 7, the Sharks would have done anything to keep their season from ending in disappointment once again. Both teams showed a lot of character and ability to overcome adversity in the first round. They’re both hungry and pose numerous threats to one another.

As for the Colorado Avalanche vs San Jose Sharks prediction: the Sharks come into this series with an amazing amount of momentum after the great comebacks against Vegas. Their home arena, SAP Center, is still buzzing after that Game 7 and the players will be doing their all to topple Colorado. But it’s going to be fun no matter what.

San Jose Sharks will advance in six games.

