On March 10, the AZ Diamondbacks signed Adam Jones to a one-year deal. The deal could total $3 million with incentives up to $2 million. These incentives depend on how many at-bats he gets for the 2019 season. To be able to add somebody of his caliber and leadership to this roster three weeks before the regular season was certainly a great move. He has been an elite player in baseball for a long time and it already has made them a better ball club.

How Did Jones Make it to the Majors

Adam Jones was originally selected by the Seattle Mariners in the first round of the 2003 MLB draft. He played shortstop before transitioning to the outfield and made his MLB debut in 2006 before being traded to the Orioles prior to the 2008 season. Jones is a four-time Gold Glove Award winner, a Silver Slugger winner, and is a five-time All-Star. Last August, he was moved to right field after spending most of his career in center field. A model of consistency, Jones averaged 25 homeruns, 78 RBIs, 161 hits, and 147 games played in 11 seasons with the Orioles.

Having expressed many times how much he enjoyed playing in Baltimore, Jones used his contractual right to block a projected trade to Philadelphia at the July 31 trade deadline last year. When his contract expired at the end of the season there were talks about bringing him back. However, an emphasis on allowing younger prospects to gain valuable playing time meant the end of his time with Baltimore.

Where Jones Fits in to the Lineup

Originally, Jones was going to see plenty of playing time in all three outfield spots allowing the main starters rest. But with the season ending injury to Steven Souza, Jr., he has stepped in and played all of his 27 games in right field. Since given the opportunity to start he has shown he can still contribute. Through Sunday’s game he has 49 putouts with only two errors. He’s also been good at the plate, hitting .294 with five homeruns and 18 RBIs.

Adam Jones Brings Something the Team was Looking to Add… Leadership

A proven leader both on and off the field the Diamondbacks were excited to add Jones. He is a quality person, leader, and teammate and is a dedicated community member. Management knew he was going to fit in well in their clubhouse. In baseball you are always looking to add that veteran leader to a team and clubhouse. The Diamondbacks feel strongly about their open communication culture and the amount of time guys spend and interact together.

The season is long with many ups and downs. Having experienced players like Jones certainly helps clubhouse atmosphere. They can calm nerves during slumps as well as keep their team from getting too carried away with success. Always a stand-up and opinionated guy in the clubhouse, his personality and leadership allows him to talk with the younger players. He has always been regarded as one of MLB’s best teammates and the Diamondbacks have already benefited from his veteran presence.

He Has Shown No Bitterness About A Deal Taking So Long

Jones took a $14 million pay cut but has not shown any anger or even a hint of bitterness. He knew that if he did not take the deal, he might end up staying home and not play at all in 2019. However, if he continues to play the way he has so far, maybe the front office will reach out to him with an extension. He certainly could play a few more years. Right now, you can say he is just happy to have the opportunity to continue to play baseball. He is certainly playing with a vengeance, definitely wanting to prove to other teams the blunder they made by not showing any interest when he was available. Their loss is certainly the Diamondbacks gain.

What do you think of Adam Jones so far? Will he continue to be a positive player for the entire 2019 season? Should the Diamondbacks be thinking extension?

