Round Two of the 2019 NFL Draft will feature a good number of high-potential players. Round One had a predictable start with the Arizona Cardinals selecting Heisman Trohphy winner Kyler Murray at No. 1. The New York Giants were the talk of the night, selecting quarterback Daniel Jones, a move that stunned the entire country. The second night of the draft will deliver. Here are the 10 best available players after Round 1.

10 Best Available Players After Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

He was widely projected as a first-round pick, but slipped through the cracks. He could be a potential star at the offensive tackle position, and he will likely be selected early on Day Two.

Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

He is said to be the third best tackle behind Devin White and Devin Bush. He’s a strong tackler who can make a real impact against the run.

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

There are concerns about his size, but his reputation as a pure cover guy could mean he’s picked early in round two.

Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

Some analysts compare him to Stefon Diggs. He was never touted as a first round pick, but he’s almost certain to go in the second round. He scored 11 touchdowns in his senior year. He’s a big playmaker, but his health is questionable.

A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi

Some view him as one of the top receivers in this class but missed out in Round One simply because there weren’t many selected. He is versatile and can make an impact on the inside and outside. It’s believed the Cardinals may take him as a weapon for Murray.

Nassir Adderly, S, Delaware

With his shutdown coverage at the safety position, Adderly can easily shore up a team’s passing defense. It’s a passing-focused league and he’s been compared to Cleveland Browns Demarious Randell.

Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

With a poor NFL Combine performance, Little was no longer a viable first round option. The tackle position, however, is a valuable one, so analysts still believe he is one of the top five offensive tackle prospects. Some believe the Houston Texans will benefit, as they are desperate to improve the situation behind Deshaun Watson.

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

He is touted to have a killer instinct and is a weapon in critical situations. His size/speed combination is rare – he’s sneaky and agile. He exceeded 1000 receiving yards last season. He has the potential to become an elite route runner.

Greedy Williams, LB, LSU

Greedy was seen as a top cornerback in the class, but his physical style of playing has caused his stock to go down. He has the propensity to grab receivers, which may not be ideal in a pass-friendly league. He has an upside as a cover corner.

Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

Yet another cornerback and could be an exceptional press corner. He showed promise in an NFL strength and conditioning program.

