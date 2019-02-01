PITTSBURGH, PA – APRIL 01: Pittsburgh Penguins Center Evgeni Malkin (71) turns up ice during the third period in the NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals on April 1, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. The Washington Capitals defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1. (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that forward Evgeni Malkin is sidelined for for the next two games with a upper-body injury. Malkin’s exact injury was not disclosed at the time by Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan.

BREAKING: Evgeni Malkin will NOT play tonight due to an upper body injury per Mike Sullivan #Pens pic.twitter.com/wsL3gB0yGb — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) February 1, 2019

A cause of injury wasn’t given, but Malkin did fight Tampa Bay Lightning star Steven Stamkos on Wednesday night after trading slashing. It was the first fight for Malkin in over a year.

Malkin has 14 goals and 41 assists for 55 points in 50 games this season. He also has 53 penalty minutes. His possession numbers are 50.5 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 1.7.

The 32-year-old has only played for Pittsburgh in his 13-year NHL career. He has 384 goals and 601 assists in 834 career games. The Penguins originally drafted him in the first round, second overall of the 2004 NHL draft.

He’ll miss Friday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Saturday’s matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“We are hopeful that this is a short-term thing and he’ll be back in our lineup soon,” Sullivan added. The Penguins will host the Ottawa Senators Friday night at PPG Paints Arena before taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

What This Means for the Future

The Penguins may have to call up a forward from Wilkes Barre/Scranton of the AHL. Pittsburgh made a trade on Friday with the Florida Panthers. The Pens acquired Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann and they are trying to reach Pittsburgh by game time. Florida picked up Derick Brassard, Riley Sheahan and three 2019 draft picks.

There’s no doubt the Penguins will miss such an influential player like Malkin. He is tied for 10th in the league in assists and 23rd in overall points. Not having a three-time Stanley Cup winner and two-time IIHF World Champion will hurt.

PITTSBURGH, PA – APRIL 01: Pittsburgh Penguins Center Evgeni Malkin (71) turns up ice during the third period in the NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals on April 1, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. The Washington Capitals defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1. (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on