It’s Monday and it’s time for another dose of NHL trade rumours. We dissect the latest happenings around the league. Today we examine news around the New Jersey Devils, Edmonton Oilers, and Colorado Avalanche.

New Jersey Devils

Rumour: Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said during Saturday’s Hockey Night in Canada Headlines segment that the Devils don’t plan on moving Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall during the Feb. 25 trade deadline.

General manager Ray Shero said that there’s “zero chance” that they trade Hall, who becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2020. Shero said the club is looking to lock down their top forward.

The Athletic NYC’s Corey Masisak said that Brian Boyle would like to stay with the Devils. He has an eight-team list for his no-trade clause.

Analysis: New Jersey sits 12 points out of a playoff spot with 31 games to go. The Devils would be smart to try and lock down Hall because he’s one of the best players in the league. Hall has been slowed by injuries this season but is a key for New Jersey.

Boyle continues to show grit and be an emotional leader to a Devils’ squad trying to find its way.

Edmonton Oilers

Rumour: The club hasn’t interviewed anyone for the vacant general manager job according to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston. He stated part of it is procedural because the best candidates are not available to talk at this time. Vegas Golden Knights assistant general manager Kelly McCrimmon is one of them. Another candidate being talked about is London Knights general manager Mark Hunter.

Analysis: The Oilers don’t want to mortgage their future to chase down a postseason spot, but are wasting some of Connor McDavid’s best years.

Keith Gretzky is making the decisions at the moment following the dismissal of Peter Chiarelli. Edmonton CEO Bob Nicholson told Sportsnet that he wants “to make sure the general manager really can evaluate the players.”

Colorado Avalanche

Rumour: TSN’s Darren Dreger made an appearance on Buffalo’s WGR 550 and spoke about recent negotiations between Mikko Rantanen and the Colorado Avalanche. Dreger said the Avs and Rantanen seem to be far apart on coming to a new deal.

Analysis: Rantanen is coming out of his entry-level deal and becomes a restricted free agent at the end of the season. It looks like the asking price is going up as the Finnish player keeps piling up the points. Colorado general manager Joe Sakic offered $6 million but bumped their offer up to $8 million according to Dreger.

The Avalanche will wait until the results of the Auston Matthews negotiations with the Toronto Maple Leafs are done. Everything else will fall into line after that deal gets done.

