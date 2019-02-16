The Edmonton Oilers have agreed to trade Cam Talbot to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for goalie Anthony Stolarz.

TRADE ALERT: The #Flyers have acquired goaltender Cam Talbot from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for goaltender Anthony Stolarz. https://t.co/mzPANUwVSG — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 16, 2019

Key Players

Cam Talbot

In Talbot, the Flyers get a veteran goaltender that can help provide depth and some insurance in case of an injury to Carter Hart. This season, he has a goals against average of 3.36 and a save percentage of .893. His record is 10-15-3.

Over his six-year NHL career, Talbot has played just for the New York Rangers and the Oilers. In that time, he has a goals against average of 2.59 and a save percentage of .915. His career record is 137-110-24. He was an undrafted free agent out of Alabama-Huntsville.

Anthony Stolarz

In Stolarz, the Oilers get a goalie that can cover a lot of ground with his big frame. He’s also very confident in the crease. This season, he has a goals against average of 3.33 and a save percentage of .902. His record is 4-3-3.

Over his two-year NHL career, Stolarz has played just for the Flyers. In that time, he has a goals against average of 2.86 and a save percentage of .911. His career record is 6-4-4. He was drafted in the second round, 45th overall of the 2012 NHL draft.

What This Means for the Future

Talbot’s numbers have steadily declined in his time with the Oilers. His best season was the 2016-2017 season in which he had a save percentage of .919. He led the Oilers to the second round of the playoffs with a playoff save percentage of .924. He wasn’t able to sustain those numbers the following season and with the current pressure to win in Edmonton, he quickly found himself on the hot seat.

Talbot’s contract expires after this season, making him an unrestricted free agent. This is a good decision for the Oilers who now receive an asset in exchange for a player they were unlikely to try and re-sign in the offseason.

Talbot will hope to regain his form from two years ago to provide steady back up goaltending for the Flyers.

Former Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot. (Getty Images).

