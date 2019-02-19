VANCOUVER, BC – MARCH 29: Andrej Sekera #2 of the Edmonton Oilers skates with the puck in NHL action against the Vancouver Canucks on March, 29, 2018 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers announced that forwards Jesse Puljujarvi and Jujhar Khaira have been placed on injured reserve. Both players missed the Oilers last game, but there is no word on when they suffered their injuries.

While un-disclosed, Puljujarvi is said to have a lower-body injury. He is not expected to be out long and could be back this weekend. However, the team will have a lot to evaluate when he comes back.

The team also activated Andrej Sekera from injured reserve. He had two assists in five games during his conditioning stint.

The #Oilers have placed forwards Jesse Puljujarvi and Jujhar Khaira on injured reserve and have activated defenceman Andrej Sekera from IR. #NHL https://t.co/K7EZxlPgZT pic.twitter.com/qAvl6Ruyph — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) February 18, 2019

So far this season, Puljujarvi has scored four goals and five assists for nine points to go along with 16 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 45.9 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -2.7 percent. Puljujarvi has spent his entire career with the Oilers after being drafted fourth overall in 2006. He has 17 goals and 20 assists for 37 career points in 139 career games.

Khaira has three goals and 13 assists for 16 points this season to go along with 38 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 46.6 percent Corsi with a relative Corsi of -2.2 percent. He has 15 goals and 25 assists for 40 points in 147 games over his three-year career with Oilers. He was originally drafted in the third round, 63rd overall in the 2012 NHL Draft by the Oilers.

Andrej Sekera Activated From Injured Reserve

The Oilers have been in cap trouble for a while. They needed to free up space in order to activate Sekera. They were able to when they traded Cam Talbot to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Sekera has not appeared yet this season after suffering a torn ACL during the off-season. The Oilers currently sit seven points out of a crowded playoff race in the Western Conference. They’ll hope Sekera is able to get his legs under him quickly to help them any kind of push.

In a corresponding move, the Oilers have called up winger Josh Currie from Bakersfield. Currie has 24 goals and 13 assists for 37 points in 27 games.

Related

View the original article on