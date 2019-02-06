NASHVILLE, TN – APRIL 20: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Mark Barberio (44) is shown during Game Five of Round One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators, held on April 20, 2018, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Colorado Avalanche has placed defenseman Mark Barberio on the injured reserve. Barberio is undergoing a very unlucky season as he was able to play just in 12 games all year. The Avalanche are struggling mightily as of late. They have lost four games in a row and are 2-8-0 in their last 10.

Mark Barberio played just 12 games this season for the Avalanche. Barberio was first injured in a game in Pittsburgh against the Penguins on 28th of November. He managed to return to the lineup on 12th of January when the Avs played against the Montreal Canadiens. He has played four games before getting on a shelf again with yet another injury. His last game played was versus the Nashville Predators on 21st of January.

Two days ago, the reports said that Mark Barberio was practicing normally with the Avalanche. Montreal native even shed the red non-contact jersey. But just a few hours afterward, the Avalanche have announced that they place him on the injured reserve list again. The severity of Barberio´s injury is stated as undisclosed.

What This Means For the Future

Mark Barberio would most probably be a regular in Colorado´s lineup. Last season, he has played in all six playoff games against the Nashville Predators in the first round. The Avalanche have lost four games in a row as they suffered a loss versus the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at Pepsi Center.

Colorado has allowed 173 goals all season and that ranks them as the third worst team in terms of defence in the Western Conference. The two teams worse defensively are the Edmonton Oilers with 178 goals given up and the Chicago Blackhawks with 198 goals conceded. With the Avalanche having such a difficult defensive season, losing Barberio again will not help matters.

