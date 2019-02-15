NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Colin Wilson #22 of the Colorado Avalanche skates against the New York Islanders at the Barclays Center on February 09, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Islanders defeated the Avalanche 4-3. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Colorado Avalanche have placed forward Colin Wilson on the injured reserve list. Wilson played his last game for the Avalanche at TD Garden against the Boston Bruins last Sunday. Very possibly during that game against the Bruins, Wilson suffered an undisclosed injury. The Avalanche already had to play two games without injured Wilson and placed him on the injury reserve list.

NHL → IR

Colin Wilson (C, LW) | Colorado Avalanche#GoAvsGohttps://t.co/Sx1OeAqBmn — CapFriendly Transactions (@CF_Transactions) 15. februára 2019

Colin Wilson Out for the Colorado Avalanche

Wilson´s injury is believed to be an upper-body one, yet the Avalanche have not issued an official statement regarding the length of his absence. Colin Wilson has skated in 46 games this year with Colorado, collecting 10 goals and eight assists for 18 points. Wilson signed a two-year deal worth $3,937,500 per season in the summer of 2017. That contract is due to expire and Wilson will become an unrestricted free agent in July.

Colin Wilson, a 29-year-old left-winger and occasionally a center too, was selected as the seventh player overall in the 2008 NHL Draft by the Nashville Predators. Ahead of his signing with the Avalanche in 2017, he played his whole career in Nashville. The American born forward played 502 games with the Predators.

Colorado Injury Woes Continue

The Avalanche snapped a seven-game losing skid against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Ahead of his injury, Wilson skated on the second line as a left-winger alongside J.T. Compher and Alexander Kerfoot for the Avalanche. In their last two outings, the Avs played with Tyson Jost on the second line centering Kerfoot and Compher.

Colorado has recalled forward Dominic Toninato, who played in his first game of the season in Winnipeg and scored his first NHL goal. The Avalanche seem to get defenceman Mark Barberio back soon as he was skating normally in the practice. However, Ian Cole, Vladislav Kamenev, and Conor Timmins remain on the injured list for Colorado.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on