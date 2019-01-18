SAN FRANCISCO, CA – AUGUST 31: Wilmer Flores #4 of the New York Mets bats against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the seventh inning at AT&T Park on August 31, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Arizona Diamondbacks and infielder Wilmer Flores have agreed to a one-year deal worth $4.25 million. The deal also includes a club option for the 2020 season which is worth $6 million.

Wilmer Flores Agrees to One-Year Deal with Diamondbacks

Flores, a New York Mets fan favorite, spent six seasons in orange and blue before being non-tendered by the club in December. He originally joined the club in 2013 as a shortstop. However, his defensive struggles forced him to spend time all over the diamond. Flores has seen playtime at first, second, and third base over the past couple of seasons.

One of the big things Flores has been known for over his career, is his dominance of left-handed pitching. In 573 plate appearances against southpaws, Flores has a .780 OPS with 26 home runs. He also has been known for having a flair for the dramatics. Last season “Walk-Off Wilmer” officially set the Mets franchise record with 11 walk-off hits.

What He Brings to the Diamondbacks

Over 126 games last season, the 27-year old hit .267/.319/.417 with 25 doubles and 11 home runs. Flores figures to be in for a breakout season offensively in the hitter friendly confines of Chase Field. He has received more than 500 plate appearances just one season in his career. With regular playing time, Flores certainly seems like a guy who could produce some big offensive numbers at the plate.

The biggest problem for the Diamondbacks will be finding a home for Flores in the field. His career defensive numbers aren’t pretty, and he is probably best suited for first base, though they already have Jake Lamb there. IF they can find a home for Flores and give him regular playtime, this will likely be an absolute steal for the Diamondbacks.

