OAKLAND, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Jed Lowrie #8 of the Oakland Athletics hits a double the scores two runs in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on September 19, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen and the New York Mets and agreed to a two year deal with his former CAA client, infielder Jed Lowrie. This is an excellent addition to the Mets 2019 roster. Let’s take a look at what he add’s to this ball club.

Versatility

One of the things BWV has emphasized this offseason is versatility and depth. The current Mets roster shows that, and the addition of Lowrie just makes it even deeper. Lowrie is a veteran who can play all over the infield. He figures to take into Todd Frazier’s playing time at third for the most part.

However, Lowrie could also spell Amed Rosario a day at shortstop, Robinson Cano at second, and Peter Alonso at first. That is the thing that makes this signing so nice.

As opposed to a guy like Brian Dozier, Lowrie is versatile. He is a solid, reliable defender all over the infield. He is also certainly an upgrade from the Mets 2018 depth which at times included Jose Reyes and Jack Reinheimer.

A Proven Bat

Lowrie has had career years over the past two seasons. Each year he has posted a WAR that is 4 or higher. In 2017, he hit a career high 49 doubles with a slash line of .277/.360/.448 and an .808 OPS.

Last season, he was named to his first career All Star game and hit 23 home runs while driving in 99 RBI and posting a .808 OPS.

Lowrie is the perfect bat to complement Brandon Nimmo at the top of the Mets order. With men on base last season, Lowrie had nine home runs and a .908 OPS. He will serve as a great setup man for the middle of the Mets order.

Last Word

This is an excellent signing for the Mets, especially at these terms. With Lowrie being 36 years old, a two year deal is the perfect length. He will end up being a tremendous piece for Mickey Callaway and this team going forward.

On top of his play in the field, his veteran leadership off the field will certainly be an asset for this Mets team that just lost their captain, David Wright. Overall, I really like this signing for both the Mets and Lowrie.

