We’re at a point in the year where people are taking a deep dive into this year’s NFL draft quarterback group. Over the months leading up to the draft, there will be plenty of opinions on what players should go where and how high.

But one of the biggest pieces that fit in the quarterback equation is this year’s potential free agent class.

Who are the biggest names? What teams need them most? What are some of their trade values at?

Starting at 11 AM on March 13th teams will be able to officially talk and sign free agent players. Meaning up until then there will be a lot of speculation and reports on where these players could land.

The Foles Era

After bouncing around the league for most of his career, Nick Foles has seemingly put together two good seasons when asked to be the Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback. Head coach Doug Pederson has said that Carson Wentz is the teams’ quarterback going forward, meaning the Nick Foles era could be over in Philadelphia.

Foles currently has a team option in his contract for the 2019 NFL season. If exercised he would receive upwards of $20 million for the upcoming season. If not, he becomes a free agent. He can also decline the option and choose to become a free agent if wanted.

Assuming he hits free agency, what is his market value looking like? For a quarterback who has won some of the biggest games imaginable, it could be higher than some expect. The biggest question will be whether his success was evident on the system he was in or his individual talent.

A quarterback-needy team will look towards Foles to be a potential stop gap player for them. With great success, he may be able to earn a long-term role in the league, but if not, he could be one of the best bridge quarterbacks available. Teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Washington Redskins could all look to acquire his talents.

From Backup to Franchise Single-Caller?

Once looked at as the future of the Minnesota Vikings, Teddy Bridgewater suffered a terrible injury that put his future in doubt. Miraculously he came back from the injury and landed as the New Orleans Saints backup quarterback this past season.

With limited starting time since the injury teams could be wary of signing him long term. But he is slated to be a free agent this offseason and is in the running to be a team’s starting quarterback when the 2019 season starts.

Bridgewater has seen a minimal amount of starts, the latest of which coming week 17 in a loss to the Carolina Panthers. In that loss, Bridgewater showed he has some rust on the tires and may not be the long-term answer some teams want. Still, it looks like Bridgewater could be signed to a long-term deal once the new league year starts up.

Blake Bortles

Perhaps the quarterback no one is talking about, current Jacksonville Jaguar Blake Bortles. After having an up and down career, the team announced they were sticking with Bortles for the 2018 NFL season. That quickly backfired as his struggles continued and he looked to regress and bring the team around him down in the process. From there it was evident the team was ready to move on and get a new franchise quarterback in the picture. Which brought up the question, what do they do with Bortles?

Bortles is currently under contract with the Jaguars for the 2019 NFL season. Bortles has a $16.5 million cap hit if released, and Jacksonville probably wouldn’t get much in a trade. This puts the team in a tricky situation. They could keep him as a placeholder and draft a young quarterback in this years or next years draft. Or they could trade him. While they may not get a lot back, it would be a salary dump and a late-round pick. In a trade, Bortles value would be a maximum of a fourth rounder to render his services.

Joe Flacco

Teams looking for a true veteran presence will tend to lean toward acquiring Joe Flacco. After getting benched for rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson, all signs point to Flacco’s time in Baltimore being over. The question becomes who will sign him, and for how much? With his experience, Flacco will likely land another starting job for a team becoming the perfect bridge quarterback.

Roland Champ Bailey was selected seventh overall by the Washington Redskins in the 1999 NFL draft after a standout career at the University of Georgia. He spent much of the next fifteen years locking down his side of the field. After being named a 2019 finalist, a Hall of Fame nod should be the next accolade attached to Bailey’s legacy. Even in his first year of eligibility, it is hard to argue anyone is more deserving of a gold jacket and induction into Canton.

Immediate Impact

Playing alongside Hall of Famers Deion Sanders (’00) and Darrell Green (’99-02) in Washington, Bailey still made his presence felt. A member of the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team, Bailey started all 16 games his rookie season; picking off five passes, returning one for a touchdown. Over five seasons in Washington, Bailey started every game, logging 18 interceptions, 81 deflections, two forced fumbles, five recoveries, and the score.

Bailey led the league in pass deflections in 2002. Then, after making his fourth-straight Pro Bowl following the 2003 season and his contract up, Bailey sought and received permission to seek a trade. The Redskins sent Bailey and a second-round pick to the Denver Broncos for running back Clinton Portis. The two still disagree on which team actually got the better end of that deal.

No Drop-off

In each of his first three seasons in Denver, Bailey made First-Team All-Pro. He went to the postseason for the first time since his rookie year in ’04 and again in ’05. Denver made the playoffs five times in ten seasons with Denver, reaching the Super Bowl in 2013. He finished his career tied for fourth in Broncos history with 34 interceptions.

2006 saw him tie Asante Samuel to lead the NFL with 10 interceptions, have 21 deflections, and lead the league with 162 interception return yards; allowing no touchdowns. He also set the playoff mark for longest non-scoring interception return; a 100-yard pick of Tom Brady that saw him tackled by Benjamin Watson at the one-yard line. He finished second to Jason Taylor for Defensive Player of the Year.

Gold Standard

Champ would start all 16 games in each of his first six seasons and eight times total in his career. In fact, he did not start fewer than 14 games in a season until 2008. He played in 215 of a possible 240 games, starting 212. He was named first-team All-Pro three times and second team twice. A 12-time Pro Bowler – top among cornerbacks – he made eight straight from 2000-07. He retired 16th all-time with 52 career picks.

With a career that shines on its’ own and saw him compare favorably to many current Hall of Famers, Bailey deserves to be enshrined in Canton. The man himself sure thinks so. Now at the age of 40, Champ says he could probably still play. Hopefully, that will not be necessary. With a resume like a Champ Baliey’s, the voters should agree with Sanders and Broncos corner Chris Harris. If they do, then the man who is already Champ will certainly be a Hall of Famer.

The 2018 regular season is officially at its’ end, as with it comes an inevitable wave of retirements. On Monday afternoon, longtime NFL veteran Brian Orakpo announced his retirement from the NFL. Orakpo, age 32, played 10 years with the Washington Redskins and the Tennessee Titans. The Titans official Twitter page first announced the news.

The news comes at the conclusion of Orakpo’s fourth season with the Tennessee Titans. During his final campaign, Orakpo recorded 1.5 sacks, 28 tackles, three tackles for loss, and seven quarterback hits. Playing in 13 games, Orakpo also broke up three passes while forcing a fumble and recovering another.

Orakpo first came entered the league as the Washington Redskins’ first-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. The linebacker immediately made an impact, starting all 16 games as a rookie and recording 11 sacks, 51 tackles, 15 quarterback hits, and 13 tackles for loss. This impressive performance earned him a Pro Bowl nod as a rookie.

Orakpo played six years in Washington, recording a combined 40 sacks, 256 tackles, 45 tackles for loss, and 71 quarterback hits. The outside linebacker made three Pro Bowls during his time with the Redskins and played in 71 games. However, after recording just half a sack during the 2014 campaign, Washington decided to part ways with the veteran pass rusher.

Orakpo landed with Titans in 2015, signing a four-year, $31 million dollar contract extension in free agency. The veteran linebacker immediately made good on that deal, recording seven sacks and 51 tackles during his first year with the Titans.

Overall, Orakpo played in 61 games in Tennessee. During that time, Orakpo recorded 26 sacks, 169 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, and 54 quarterback hits. His best season in Tennessee came back in 2016 when he recorded 10.5 sacks while playing in all 16 regular season games.

Orakpo finishes his career with a combined 66 sacks, 425 tackles, and 77 tackles for loss. He appeared in 131 games throughout his storied NFL career, earning four Pro Bowl nods in the process.

In an embarrassing home loss for the Washington Redskins on Sunday afternoon, the New York Giants put on a performance that contributes to the mending of what started as a tumultuous season. Saquon Barkley continued to rewrite the record books. The offensive line finally found their groove. Backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta even got to see some playtime. There is one force behind all of these small victories that contributed to the 40-16 demolition, and that is head coach Pat Shurmur.

No Odell, No Problem

There was some concern after a last-minute announcement on Friday that superstar Odell Beckham Jr. would not be making the trip to meet Washington. Despite some questionable work in the past several weeks, it’s no secret that the Giants’ offensive playbook is largely built around his skill set.

Still, the G-Men were able to re-write the game as The Saquon Barkley Show. The lightning-blue flame has proven he can duel as both a running back and a wide receiver. Barkley played both roles on Sunday, and Washington had no answer.

Without Odell, weapons were also made of the rest of the receiving corps, including Evan Engram, Sterling Shepard, Russell Shepard, Corey Coleman, and Bennie Fowler, who recorded his first touchdown as a Giant.

Each of the Shepard boys also recorded a score to contribute to the blowout. Engram proved himself a necessity with his 77 yards over the course of only three receptions. Shurmur clearly worked with Eli Manning to find the best way to play around Beckham’s absence.

A Protected Veteran

The first half of the season was notably frustrating for Big Blue due to the constant shuffle within the five guys assigned to protect their veteran and immobile starting quarterback. Even in his youth, Manning has never been considered a threat with his legs. It’s understandable that he’s reluctant to run, even if just for a few yards. The offensive line has worked and reworked itself numerous times this season, starting three different men at center. Still, it seems in these past few weeks that the gang has finally come into their own after coach Shurmur finally found the perfect match for each role.

Against Washington, we saw Manning more protected, and therefore more effective, than every week prior. After putting up 40 points in the first two-and-a-half quarters, Shurmur felt confident in pulling Manning out of the huddle and replacing him with recently-promoted back-up Lauletta, the rookie who hasn’t taken a snap since his effective performances in preseason.

And what did we learn from that move? Absolutely nothing, other than that Shurmur is already thinking about the future and trying to provide an opportunity for the young Lauletta to prove himself worthy of a Giants uniform. None of his five attempts were completed, and he recorded a pick. But hey, it’s his first day on the job since the preseason. Shurmur has been admittedly deflective of questions surrounding the young-blood, but it was a strong coaching move to give him his fair shot behind a competent-looking line.

Mark Sanchez Sucks

The last time Josh Johnson played, I was in high school. It was a WHILE ago. He came into this game to relieve Mark Sanchez of his tenure as Washington’s third-best option (Alex Smith being injured with the possibility of never playing football again, and Colt McCoy also out). Johnson was only able to make up for a small fraction of the 40 points Sanchez let go, and still couldn’t outmatch the Giants’ defense and their three-interception high caliber pass-blocking. While James Bettcher makes the calls and Washington’s offense is outright putrid, Shurmer deserves credit for the success. The head coach’s 3-4 scheme has worked out extremely well for the team in conjunction with the weapons they have in Michael Thomas, Alec Ogletree, Janoris Jenkins, Lorenzo Carter, and Olivier Vernon.

Last Word on Shurmur’s Good Giants

With four wins in the last five games, the Giants still stand in last place in the NFC East but are only behind the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington by one game. If this continues, there is still a small mathematic possibility that the team could contend for the Wild Card. While it seems many NFL teams have already cut their losses for the year in the hopes of a high draft pick or two, the Giants and Shurmur have proven that they plan to keep fighting, and fighting fair. When asked what he thought contributed to the victory, Shurmur responded simply: “I think the locker room, I think the guys are listening. Teams beat teams.”

And to see a team come together like the Giants did this week, this late in the season, and without one of their star playmakers is a good thing for the franchise and the fanbase alike. In this most recent game, we saw potential from other key players on the squad who don’t usually get their time in the sun. There was much to be learned from these performances—lessons which we will hopefully see in practice this coming week as Big Blue prepares to face the Tennessee Titans. They’ve done themselves right so far, finishing this game without a single penalty on offense.

And as for Beckham? Perhaps he’s not as necessary to the G-Men as we thought. The prima donna of the team’s offense is one of the most explosive and dangerous players in the game. However, after a holdout that resulted in a massive raise, he has yet to really prove he’s worth the paycheck. To that I advise…we shouldn’t sleep on the diva just yet. After all, it’s thanks to his absence today that we found ourselves equipped with such a broad variety of talent, and this in itself will likely take less weight off the highly-pressurized playmaker.

The fantasy football playoffs are officially upon us in all league formats. Now more than ever, it’s never been more important to monitor the waiver wire and make smart pickups to maximize your point total. With that in mind, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Redskins are two of the top Week 15 fantasy football defenses you can probably find lying around on your waiver wire.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be facing either Mark Sanchez or Josh Johnson in Week 15. That’s really all the reason you need to start this defense next week. These two quarterbacks have both been with the team for less than a month and neither is capable of leading an NFL offense. Sanchez started in Week 14, completing six of 14 passes for just 38 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. Josh Johnson relieved him and put up some decent numbers, but those were all in garbage time.

Jacksonville’s defense has been a mixed bag all season long, but it won’t take much to stop this atrocious quarterback pairing. Neither quarterback belongs in the NFL to begin with, nor does neither guy know the playbook. Expect Jacksonville’s defense to record sacks and turnovers by the wayside and maybe even bring in a touchdown or two.

Washington Redskins

Boy, this game is going to be ugly. Washington has the worst quarterback situation in the league, but Jacksonville isn’t far behind them. It’s the Cody Kessler show in Jacksonville, and it’s going about as well as can be expected. The Jaguars don’t have many outside receiving threats, and Kessler isn’t good enough to create yards and points out of nothing.

Jacksonville has scored just one touchdown in eight quarters under Kessler despite playing some underwhelming defenses. This game should be a low-scoring affair with turnovers galore for both teams. Really, the defenses are the only things you want to start in this game.

Seattle Seahawks

Surprisingly, the Seattle Seahawks defense is owned in just 28.2% of NFL.com fantasy leagues. The unit ranks 16th overall in standard scoring and is a decent play on a weekly basis. However, when they have the right matchup, they have the ability to be a top fantasy defense.

Week 15 grants them that favorable matchup. Seattle takes on San Francisco on the road, which should lead to a big showing for Seattle’s defense. These two teams last met two weeks ago, and Seattle absolutely dominated the matchup. At the end of the day, Seattle’s defense recorded three sacks, one interception, two fumble recoveries, and one defensive touchdown while allowing just 16 points. They may not do that well in the rematch, but it’s hard to imagine Nick Mullens shredding up this defense.

It’s finally here! After fighting through an exhilarating regular season, the fantasy football playoffs are about to begin. The weak teams are officially out of contention and all that’s left are the true juggernauts. If you want your roster to match up against the best of the best, you’ll need to monitor to the waiver wire for the top weekly adds. If you need wide receiver help, Jamison Crowder and Curtis Samuel are just two of the top fantasy football Week 14 wide receiver waiver claims.

Jamison Crowder

The Washington Redskins are about to get perhaps their best wide receiver back on the field. Fourth-year player Jamison Crowder has only appeared in four games this season, missing the majority of the season with an ankle injury. However, the oft-injured receiver reportedly could return to the lineup for Week 14.

Outside of Jordan Reed, Washington doesn’t have too many good options in the passing game. Colt McCoy will need a reliable weapon, so Crowder should see a consistent stream of targets upon his return. While he lacks the high upside of some other players on this list, he offers a safe floor whenever he does return. Mark Sanchez is the quarterback now, and he’s always favored his safe targets in the short portion of the field. Croweder will probably see a high volume of targets with Sanchez at the helm.

Curtis Samuel

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel is like a box of chocolates: you never know what you’re going to get. The second-year wide receiver is one of the most explosive and exciting players in football when he gets the ball in space. This Week 13’s action, Samuel recorded a combined 96 yards on the ground and in the air.

The Carolina coaching staff prefers playing their veterans over their young stars, so there is a risk of Samuel disappearing on a weekly basis. However, his production has been fairly consistent over the past few weeks. Dating back to Week Nine, Samuel has recorded at least 95 yards or a touchdown in four of five possible games. Cam Newton seems to like him, and he has the ability to take the ball to the house every single time he gets a touch. There are likely safer plays on your waiver wire, but not many with his type of ceiling. If you’re looking for a high-upside play on the waiver wire, Samuel is the guy for you.

As long as Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin are sidelined, Dante Pettis is a startable fantasy weapon. Serving as the teams’ top receiver, Pettis finished his night with five receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Most of that production came in garbage time, but that doesn’t matter in the world of fantasy football.

Outside of George Kittle, there is no other reliable passing target for quarterback Nick Mullens. This team will be trailing a lot, so Mullens will need to throw the ball to somebody. Right now, that somebody is Dante Pettis. Nobody knows when Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin will return to the lineup, which would obviously eat into Pettis’ production. However, as long as one of those two are sidelined, you can put Pettis in your lineup without having to worry.

