The New York Mets roster is really starting to take shape. Brodie Van Wagenen has added some solid pieces, and this roster ranges in depth and versatility.

The most recent evidence of this is the signing of veteran infielder and Van Wagenen’s former CAA client Jed Lowrie. On Thursday night, Lowrie and the Mets agreed to a two year deal. Lowrie is a solid veteran infield addition, and brings a ton to this Mets team.

He joins second baseman Robinson Cano, another former CAA client, in a loaded Mets infield. Another one of Van Wagenen’s former CAA clients who could prove to be reliable to him and the 2019 Mets is veteran outfielder Adam Jones. This could be a move much like the Curtis Granderson signing a couple of years ago.

Like Granderson was, Jones is an aging player showing signs of slowing down. Although, despite being a twelve year veteran, he still a very productive major league player. Jones would bring a ton to an already much improved 2019 Mets roster.

Defensive Versatility

First of all, Jones would be another glove that if need be is capable of playing centerfield. As we’ve seen with the infield, Van Wagenen is putting an emphasis on depth and versatility.

Jones is a reliable glove who has the ability to play all three outfield positions, like Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto. Though he is on a bit of a decline, Jones has been a solid outfield glove throughout his career, winning four Gold Gloves.

With that being said, if the Mets are uncomfortable with the idea of playing Jones in center regularly they can start Nimmo and use defensive gloves Juan Lagares or Keon Broxton as late inning defensive replacements.

Offensive Ability

The Mets offense is much improved from last season, when they struggled scoring runs. Cano and Lowrie are two huge additions, but the absence of Yoenis Cespedes is a huge blow. With that being said, Jones could also bring the Mets that middle of the order right handed bat they are missing.

While I understand he isn’t the same guy he was back in his prime, Jones is still a solid ball player. Last season he had 35 doubles, 15 home runs, and posted a .732 OPS with the Orioles.

A change of scenery could be good for Jones. He’s spent the past eleven seasons with the dreadful Orioles. He is a five time All-Star and finished in the Top-15 in AL MVP voting three times. Jones could benefit with a move into a better offensive lineup with the Mets. He would figure to slot in the middle of the Mets order, surrounded by Wilson Ramos, Conforto, and rookie first baseman Peter Alonso.

Jones would also bring another element of speed and athletic ability to this ball club. In my opinion, he is just the type of middle of the order piece this Mets lineup is currently missing.

Veteran Presence

Lastly, the Mets would receive an extremely nice veteran leadership guy in Jones. This is where I see Jones being most similar to the Granderson addition. There is a reason he was, and still is adored by Orioles fans.

Mets fans appreciate hard working, gritty ball players and Jones is just that. He is a great leader both on and off the field, and I think he would come in and immediately be loved by Mets fans. With the loss of captain David Wright, the Mets could use as many veteran presence as they can.

Jones could be an solid veteran presence who along with Todd Frazier, Lowrie, and Cano could make a huge difference in this Mets locker room.

Last Word

At this point in the offseason, Jones could likely be had on a relatively cheaper deal. There haven’t been all too many teams linked to him thus far. Brodie should definitely work his magic, and draw Jones to Flushing on a cheap one to two year deal.

As broken down above, Jones would bring a ton to this ball club, and the Mets should strongly consider signing the veteran righty. Despite being on the decline Adam Jones is still a solid, and still serviceable big leaguer. He could certainly be the piece that helps bring the Mets offense over the top in 2019.

