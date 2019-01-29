SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Erik Karlsson #65 of the Atlantic Division All-Stars celebrates a goal during the 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Game at SAP Center on January 26, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Last Word on Hockey presents The 4th Line Hockey Podcast #216 – Chiarelli Fired, NHL All Star Recap. Carl, Joel and Nick provide their own unique and fun view of hockey. Every week the guys share their thoughts on the news of the week, have a variety of guests from the world of hockey as well as spending some time in segments like The Elimination Station, Joel’s Counselling Couch, The Rant Shack, and The Hot Seat.

The 4th Line Hockey Podcast #216 – Peter Chiarelli Fired, NHL All Star Recap

The 4th Line Hockey Podcast is back with the latest from All-Star weekend.

But first, the Edmonton Oilers fired Peter Chiarelli this week. What does this mean for the direction that the Oilers will take into the future? What happens at the trade deadline, and who should be the next general manager of the team?

With the NHL All-Star game behind us, was the game fun? Carl some ideas on how the game could be tweaked.

The NHL also showcased some of the great women’s hockey players this weekend. What would a future of more collaboration mean for the improvement of the game?

New technology was also unveiled at All-Star weekend. What does this future of tech look like for fans? Is it worth going down this path?

Gare or Fehr

Nick and Carl welcome Alex Metzger to the show to take on Carl in a game of “Gar or Fehr”. Who knows their CBA negotiations best?

The New Jersey Devils hop into the Elimination Station. What the devil would fix New Jersey’s hockey club?

Lastly, the Pavel Bure Must Watch Games of the Week are chosen, as NHL teams wrap up their post-break byes.

All this and more on episode 216 of the 4th Line Hockey Podcast!

Who are Carl, Joel and Nick? Carl comes from Calgary, AB. His facial hair of choice is a mustache. His team of choice is the Colorado Avalanche and his smoked meat of choice is brisket. Joel comes from Calgary, AB. His facial hair of choice is a beard. His team of choice is the Toronto Maple Leafs and his smoked meat of choice is ribs. Nick comes from Toronto, ON. His facial hair of choice is a light beard. His team of choice is the Detroit Red Wings and his smoked meat of choice is ribs.

