PITTSBURGH, PA – FEBRUARY 17: Zach Aston-Reese #46 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates with the puck against Morgan Rielly #44 of the Toronto Maple Leafs at PPG PAINTS Arena on February 17, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Matt Kincaid/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that they have placed forward Zach Aston-Reese on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, the team has recalled Garrett Wilson from their AHL affiliate Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Penguins have recalled forward Garrett Wilson from the @WBSPenguins. At the AHL level, Wilson has 18 points (8G-10A) in 18 games this year. Forward Zach Aston-Reese has been placed on injured reserve. Details: https://t.co/M5f8kXr47x pic.twitter.com/TBAjKoH1ef — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 9, 2019

Aston-Reese was injured in Tuesday’s 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers. Aston-Reese got into a fight with Panthers forward Colton Sceviour in the third period. He landed a couple of hard rights in the fight, including one that eventually ended the bout. Aston-Reese served his five-minute major, but then headed directly to the dressing room and did not return.

Aston-Reese didn’t appear to take much damage during the fight. However, it is presumed that he injured his hand while hitting Sceviour.

There is no definitive time table for Aston-Reese’s return.

In 30 games this season, Aston-Reese has scored six goals and added five assists for 11 points.

Aston-Reese signed a two-year entry-level deal with the Penguins on March 14th, 2017 and made his debut with the team on February 3rd, 2018 against the New Jersey Devils.

What This Means for the Future

With Aston-Reese out, the Penguins recalled Garrett Wilson from the Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton Penguins. It will be Wilson’s second stint with the big club as he has played 14 games with Pittsburgh this season recording two assists.

In 18 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Wilson has eight goals and 10 assists. He is currently serving as the team’s captain.

As of now, it’s unsure if we will see Wilson draw into the lineup, or if the club will elect to go with veteran Derek Grant.

Florida originally drafted Wilson in the fourth-round, 107th overall in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

The Penguins will begin a five-game road trip on the west coast on Friday night. They will start in California where they will take on the Anaheim Ducks.

