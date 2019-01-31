DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 28: Derick Brassard #19 of the Pittsburgh Penguins advances the puck against the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center on November 28, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced that center Derick Brassard is day to day with an upper-body injury.

Coach Sullivan on Brassard: “He’s been dealing with just a nagging upper-body injury the last few days. The reason I didn’t divulge it this morning was there was a chance he was going to play… Right now his status is day-to-day.” — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 31, 2019

Penguins Coach Mike Sullivan didn’t disclose the injury earlier is because he expected Brassard to play against Tampa Bay. Brassard is apparently dealing with a nagging upper-body injury. It doesn’t sound serious and Brassard will look to be back in the lineup on Friday when the Pens host the Ottawa Senators.

So far this season, Brassard has scored nine goals and six assists for 15 points to go along with 29 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 43.8 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -6.9 percent.

Over his 12-year NHL career, Brassard has played for the Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, and Pittsburgh Penguins. He has 171 goals and 272 assists for 443 career points in 756 career games. He was originally drafted by the Bluejackets, sixth overall in the 2006 NHL draft.

What This Means for the Future

The Pens will be careful with Brassard as he could be a piece they look to move at the deadline. Brassard was acquired by the Pens last year at the deadline from the Senators. Brassard gives the Pens some depth on the bottom six but he could bring in a nice return from a team looking for a rental for the playoffs.

For the Pens, they will look to Matt Cullen to take over the centerman duties on the third line while Brassard is out of action. Cullen is currently in his second stint with the Penguins after spending a year with the Minnesota Wild.

The Brassard injury gave center Teddy Blueger his first career NHL start against the Lightning. Blueger had 21 goals and 18 assists for 39 points in 45 AHL games before being called up. He recorded a little over six minutes of ice time in his NHL debut.

