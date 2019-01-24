OTTAWA, ON – JANUARY 16: Ottawa Senators Left Wing Ryan Dzingel (18) skates to follow the play during third period National Hockey League action between the Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators on January 16, 2019, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Another day, another fresh round of NHL Trade Rumours! Last Word On Hockey is here to bring you the latest from around the League. Today we’ll take a look at the Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Ottawa Senators

Rumour: Thefourthperiod.com recently moved Ryan Dzingel up to sixth on their Top 30 Trade Watch List. Multiple teams are reportedly interested.

Analysis: With his unrestricted free agency approaching, Dzingel is a steal for any team looking for a productive forward. Carrying a cap hit of just $1.8 million AAV, it’s no surprise he has a handful of teams sniffing around. He also has the versatility to play both centre and wing.

The Dallas Stars, Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, and Colorado Avalanche are all rumoured to be checking in on Dzingel. Combine the fact that he’s riding a career high as his contract is coming to an end, and he could be looking at a decent pay boost.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Rumour: Pghhockeynow.com speculated that the Pittsburgh Penguins may be willing to move Jamie Oleksiak to free up cap space.

Analysis: Pittsburgh is deep defensively, so it’s not inconceivable that moving Oleksiak is on the table for them. He’s a solid defenseman who can perform offensively and carries a significant physical presence on the ice. The return on Oleksiak could be a second round pick or a third line winger. Additionally, shipping him out would also free up cap space for the Pens to be more aggressive in their quest to trade Brassard. Packaging Oleksiak with Brassard would give the Pens a better shot at a valuable player to replace the forward.

Carolina Hurricanes

Rumour: Darren Dreger reported that the Hurricanes are open to moving at least one of their defensemen ahead of the trade deadline.

Analysis: General manager Don Waddell made it clear he’s on the hunt for scoring depth. Dougie Hamilton, Justin Faulk and Brett Pesce are all pieces he is reportedly willing to part with to secure the top-six forward he’s looking for. Carolina is another team that is loaded on defence. If they’re hoping to find that missing piece to their scoring puzzle before the deadline, the most obvious thing to do is ship out a valuable defenseman.

Main Photo: OTTAWA, ON – JANUARY 16: Ottawa Senators Left Wing Ryan Dzingel (18) skates to follow the play during third period National Hockey League action between the Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators on January 16, 2019, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on