With the NHL Trade Deadline approaching, Last Word on Hockey brings you our daily NHL Trade Rumours segment. Looking at all the talk and analysis from around the league. Today we look at possible rumours of the Edmonton Oilers, Jakob Silfverberg, and Cody Ceci.

Edmonton Oilers

Rumour: The Edmonton Oilers have already made a few trades this year. They have acquired Brandon Manning and Alexander Petrovic to bolster their blueline. However, part of that meant dealing away depth scoring in Drake Caggiula. Now, it appears the Oilers are in on the buyers market for a forward.

Oilers organization is on a full court press to find help at forward. Scouts and staff deployed en masse. Cap situation could make it tough, but first round pick, a goaltender, maybe a young developing forward likely all in play. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 14, 2019

Analysis: This is one of the biggest NHL trade rumours. The Oilers are clearly all in on the playoffs, however, is this going to be other classic Oilers move? How many times can an owner watch a GM do the exact same thing and be OK with it? Taylor Hall, Jordan Eberle, even the pick that turned out to be Mathew Barzal.

Giving Chiarelli free reign to do what he can is a bold strategy. They better hope this isn’t a case of wasting young talent. Or for that matter, another first-round pick.

Jakob Silverberg

Rumour: Next, there is Jakob Silfverberg. The Anaheim Ducks already made a splash trading Andrew Cogliano to the Dallas Stars for Devin Shore. Now, it sounds as if Silfverberg is on the trading block as well. The winger came over from the Sens years ago in the Bobby Ryan trade.

Keep a close eye on those Ducks… We’re told Jakob Silfverberg is likely next to be moved out of Anaheim. — The Mayor John Hoven (@mayorNHL) January 14, 2019

Analysis: This shouldn’t come as a surprise to many. The Ducks have lost 11 games in a row at the time of writing. They have slid from the division lead to outside the playoffs. The team is getting older and wants to make playoffs this year. Selling may not be what they’re doing, however, trying to shake up a roster that clearly isn’t working is.

Look for a team that wants depth scoring to be a fit for him. A team like the Colorado Avalanche or Dallas Stars could be a great fit. However, Anaheim may stay away from trading to Colorado as they are competing for a wildcard spot with the Ducks.

The Ducks may not sell Silfverberg, but rather trade him like Cogliano. Finding a different piece they like to come back in return.

Rumour: Lastly, we have Cody Ceci. Bob McKenzie went on TSN Radio the other day and talked about how the Ottawa Senators would be open to a Ceci trade. This comes as a bit of a surprise as Ceci has been a centrepiece to Sens management.

Analysis: The team is struggling and wants assets. It is no surprise they will be listening on everyone. McKenzie did mention that they are not shopping him. However, they would likely be open to a trade. Ceci has been a polarizing figure in his time in Ottawa. He has often taken big minutes, but not seen good results. It’s been a big eye test vs analytics debate for a while. Now, the tide seems to be switching to anti-Ceci across the fanbase.

His value will never be as high as it was a few years ago when he was rumoured to be in talks for Hall or Jonathan Drouin one for one. However, there is a chance Ottawa could get a decent return on the 25-year-old right-handed defenceman.

