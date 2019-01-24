VANCOUVER, BC – JANUARY 16: Goalie Mikko Koskinen #19 of the Edmonton Oilers stops Antoine Roussel #26 of the Vancouver Canucks during the shootout in NHL action on January, 16, 2019 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)

Last Word on Hockey presents The MnM Podcast. The latest addition to the stable of LWOH Hockey Podcast Content. Every week the Alex Metzger and Chace McCallum will share their thoughts on the news of the week, have a variety of guests from the world of hockey as well as spending some time on original segments. Sit back, listen, and enjoy.

Alex and Chace are back with another week of NHL news to break down. Unfortunately, they recorded the night of Peter Chiarelli’s firing. However, the guys still look at the waiving of Ryan Spooner and Ty Rattie. Along with the what Alex and Chace can only call a bizarre extension to Mikko Koskinen.

Following this, the guys look at the Nino Niederreiter for Victor Rask swap. Chace tries to make sense of it while Alex has none of it. Overall, the guys both seem to find it confusing. After that, they touch on the Teuvo Teravainen extension. A deal that both guys made much more sense out of. They break down Teravainen’s play and why this deal is a solid one.

Next, Alex brings up the NHL Bye-Weeks and how it will affect teams. They debate the good and bad of having all bye-weeks by the deadline. Overall, Alex and Chace both seem to like it.

Lastly, the guys talk about Matt Duchene. Duchene is rumoured to have been given an 8×8 contract extension. Alex feels like he is the only Sens fan in the world who thinks this is a bad idea. See why he and Chace both think this will be a poor decision for Ottawa.

Tune in for all of this NHL News and more, with the MnM Hockey Podcast!

Who are Alex and Chace? Alex and Chace are both from Waterloo region in Ontario Canada. Both of them grew up playing hockey and shortly after fell in love with analyzing it. Chace is a noted Leafs and Penguins fan, while Alex is a die-hard Senators fan. You can find Alex’s work at LastWordOnHockey.com. You can find Chace’s work at hockeyandstuff.weebly.com.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on