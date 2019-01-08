OTTAWA, ON – DECEMBER 08: Pittsburgh Penguins Left Wing Jake Guentzel (59) talks to Pittsburgh Penguins Right Wing Phil Kessel (81) as there is a stoppage during first period National Hockey League action between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators on December 8, 2018, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last Word on Hockey presents The MNM Podcast. The latest addition to the stable of LWOH Hockey Podcast Content. Every week the Alex Metzger and Chace McCallum will share their thoughts on the news of the week, have a variety of guests from the world of hockey as well as spending some time on original segments. Sit back, listen, and enjoy.

The guys are back in the New Year. This time, they bring some NHL New Years resolutions along with them! Alex and Chace have multiple things they would like to see worked on or changed in the NHL over the new year.

Things like longer suspensions. Alex and Chace both agree that the league needs to hand out longer suspensions to increase the overall safety of the game. Chace also wants to see a gold drafting system. However, Alex is not as sure on that idea. The guys break down other things they want to see. Such as contract length and trades they want. Chace really wants to see teams have to go more analytical in their day-to-day approaches.

Following the NHL New Years Resolutions, the guys take a look at the brand new Jake Guentzel contract. They talk about why this may have been a mistake to make. Alex also has a bone to pick with Habs twitter over David Schlemko.

Lastly, the guys look at Vegas and Brandon Pirri. They ask why he can’t find a stable NHL job and look at his very solid performance thus far. Tune in for all of this and more, with the MnM Hockey Podcast!

Who are Alex and Chace? Alex and Chace are both from Waterloo region in Ontario Canada. Both of them grew up playing hockey and shortly after fell in love with analyzing it. Chace is a noted Leafs and Penguins fan, while Alex is a die-hard Senators fan. You can find Alex’s work at LastWordOnHockey.com. You can find Chace’s work at hockeyandstuff.weebly.com.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on