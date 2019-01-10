NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 8: Pitcher Luis Avilan #70 of the Philadelphia Phillies in action during an MLB baseball game against the New York Mets on September 8, 2018 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Mets won 10-5. (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)

Brodie Van Wagenen and the New York Mets continue to add depth pieces. On Thursday afternoon, the team announced that they have reached an agreement with veteran left-hander Luis Avilan on a minor league deal with an invite to big league camp.

We’ve signed LHP Luis Avilán to a minor league contract with an invite to major league #SpringTraining. #Mets pic.twitter.com/LAuV3dkb8g — New York Mets (@Mets) January 10, 2019

This is an excellent signing, and an absolute steal for the Mets. Avilan suffered from a velocity decrease towards the end of the season, but on a minor league deal this is a low risk, high reward deal.

A Look at Avilan’s Career

Since Avilan came into the league with the Braves in 2012, he has been a serviceable lefty reliever. Over four seasons with the Braves, he posted a solid 2.77 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP and a 3.44 FIP.

The Venezuela native then spent the next three seasons with the Dodgers. He enjoyed even more success in LA, posting a 2.89 FIP, 1.27 WHIP, 10.8 K/9, and a 3.43 ERA.

He spent the 2018 season with the Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. In a combined 45 innings, he posted a 3.77 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 51 strikeouts, and 10.9 K/9. He also held lefty batters to a slash line of .220/.304/.341 last season.

At the end of the season the 29-year old was non-tendered by the Phillies, making him a free agent. For his career, Avilan has a 3.09 ERA and has held lefties to a slash line of .213/.289/.292.

What Avilan Brings to the Mets

In a press release Van Wagenen said on the signing, “Luis is a left-handed quality Major League reliever who addresses another offseason priority. We are pleased to see these types of proven players want to be a part of what we are trying to build.”

As I said before, I love this signing for the Mets. On a minor league deal, Luis Avilan is an absolute steal and a half. He is a legit big league arm, and brings experience pitching in the NL East.

Avilan is also currently the best lefty arm on the Mets roster. Even if they bring in another lefty, Avilan certainly has an opportunity to make the the big league roster out of camp.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on