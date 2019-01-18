CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 08: Cody Allen #37 of the Cleveland Indians pitches in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros during Game Three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Mets roster is almost set for the 2019 season. They are still missing a couple of pieces. Brodie Van Wagenen will likely look to sure up the Mets bullpen. Here are five bullpen options for the New York Mets to consider at this point in the offseason.

RHP Cody Allen

Allen’s market has been relatively quiet to this point, and he would be a perfect low cost option for the Mets. First of all, a reunion with his former pitching coach Mickey Callaway would works wonders for the veteran. A combination of Callaway and Mets pithing coach Dave Eiland could help the righty get back to his old ways.

Allen also would slot in nicely with Edwin Diaz and Jeurys Familia in the backend of the Mets bullpen. He would bring closer experience, and could pitch in the seventh or eighth. This could bring some much needed length to the Mets bullpen. Though he is coming off a rough 2018 season, Allen is a nice bounce back candidate.

LHP Xavier Cedeno

Even after the minor league signing of Luis Avilan, the Mets should still be looking to add another solid lefty to their bullpen. The recently non-tendered Cedeno would be a nice fit in that spot. To this point in his career, the 31-year old southpaw has put up solid numbers.

Last season with the Pirates, lefties slashed .207/.281/.293 with a 28.1 K% against Cedeno. And for his career he has a 3.69 ERA and lefties have posted a .583 OPS. At this point in the offseason, Cedeno could likely be had for cheap and the Mets should strongly consider signing him.

RHP Greg Holland

Holland, like Allen, is a bounce back candidate in 2019. He struggled early last season with the Cardinals and was released. After being picked up by the Nationals, Holland finished the season strong.

He was dominant down the stretch, posting a 0.84 ERA and 2.97 FIP. In total last season, he posted a 4.66 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, and 3.83 FIP in 46 innings. Holland would likely jump into a seventh inning role for the Mets. He would also add length to the Mets bullpen. Holland is definitely a guy I’d look to take a waiver on.

LHP Tony Sipp

Sipp is another lefty specialist for the Mets to consider. Last season with the Astros he posted a 1.86 ERA, 2.42 FIP, and 1.03 WHIP in 38 innings. He was also excellent against left-handed hitters, allowing a slash line of .191/.263/.294.

Sipp, 34, likely wouldn’t cost the Mets all that much and could be had a short-term deal. Much like Avilan, Sipp would be a solid veteran lefty-specialist option.

LHP Oliver Perez

Mets fans read this name and cringe, but hear me out. I know Ollie isn’t a fan favorite due to his past, but he could be valuable to the 2019 Mets. Since taking on a bullpen role, Ollie has been a solid lefty specialist.

Last season with the Indians, he posted a stellar 1.31 ERA, 0.74 WHIP, and 12.0 K/9 over 32 innings. He also limited lefties to a .194/.215/.274 slash line. Though a return to New York seems unlikely, Perez would certainly be a nice option for the Mets to consider.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on