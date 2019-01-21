VANCOUVER, BC – JANUARY 16: Goalie Mikko Koskinen #19 of the Edmonton Oilers during the pre-game warm up prior to in NHL action against the Vancouver Canucks on January, 16, 2019 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Mikko Koskinen to a three -year extension with an AAV of $4.5 million dollars. This contract carries him through the 2021-22 season. He will make a total of $13.5 million over those three years.

Hearing EDM re-signing Koskinen to a three-year deal at $4.5M AAV — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 21, 2019

This season, Koskinen has played in 27 games with 24 starts for the Oilers. He put up a 14-10-1 record with a 2.78 goals against average and .911 save percentage and three shutouts.

Over his two-year NHL career, Koskinen has played for New York Islanders and Edmonton Oilers. He has put up a 16-11-1 career record in 31 career appearances with 28 career starts. He also has a 2.97 goals against average, .905 save percentage, and three shutouts. Those three shutouts have him tied with seven other goalies for second in shutouts this season. Koskinen was originally drafted in the second round, 31st overall by the Islanders in the 2009 NHL Draft. He had spent the prior six years playing in the KHL.

Koskinen has seen time in over half of the Oilers games and has emerged as the team’s starter due to the recent struggles of Cam Talbot. He will look to prove as a solid goaltender as the Oilers have always seemed to struggle between the pipes. In his final two years in the KHL he went 40-10-4 in 52 appearances. There is no doubt that the Oilers trust Koskinen in a starting role moving forward.

This move could be a sign that Edmonton will look to trade Talbot at the deadline with his contract expiring at the end of the season. Talbot hasn’t panned out for the Oilers in the last two years after he set a career high in wins (42) and shutouts (7) in the 2016-17 season.

