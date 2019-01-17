OTTAWA, ON – DECEMBER 08: Pittsburgh Penguins Center Derek Grant (38) prepares for a face-off during third period National Hockey League action between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators on December 8, 2018, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Anaheim Ducks have been busy the past few days and have made their third trade in two days. This time, they have acquired Derek Grant from the Pittsburgh Penguins. In return, they’re sending Joseph Blandisi to the Penguins.

In Grant, the Ducks are getting a versatile forward who is very familiar with the Ducks organization. Just last season, Grant had a career year with the Ducks where he posted 12 goals and 12 assists in 66 games. However, he signed a one-year deal with the Penguins last offseason.

The points, and playing time, have been hard to come for Grant this season. In 25 games, Grant has just two goals and three assists. His possession numbers are below average as well. He’s posting a 47.3 Corsi for percentage and a -4.7 Relative Corsi.

Grant did lead the Penguins in face-off percentage, winning 57.1% of his faceoffs. But the Ducks will be looking for much more than that to try and break out of their 12-game losing slump.

Grant has played in parts of eight NHL seasons for the Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames, Buffalo Sabres, Nashville Predators, Ducks, and Penguins. In 177 NHL games, Grant has 14 goals and 22 assists. He was originally drafted in 2008 by the Senators. If Grant is able to find his scoring touch again, he could find himself staying with the Ducks past this season. He is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

For Joseph Blandisi, he has only appeared in three NHL games this season. He has no points and six penalty minutes. With the San Diego Gulls, Blandisi had eight goals and 15 assists in 23 games. In 74 NHL games, Blandisi has eight goals and 18 assists. The New Jersey Devils are the only other team he has played for.

