Giants Hall of Fame Slugger Willie McCovey Dies at 80

Willie McCovey 01/10/38 – 10/31/18

Willie McCovey debuted with the San Francisco Giants on July 30, 1959 at the age of 21. McCovey won the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 1969, beating out Tom Seaver, Hank Aaron, Pete Rose and Ron Santo.

McCovey’s 1969 MVP season was breathtaking:

— 149 games.

— 623 plate appearances.

— 45 home runs, a total of 73 extra base hits.

— A 1.108 OPS (.453 OBP/.656 SLG) and a 209 OPS+.

— Intentionally walked 45 times.

Rest in peace Gentle Giant…