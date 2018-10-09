Penguins goalie Matt Murray during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on December 16, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that goaltender Matt Murray will be out indefinitely with a concussion. The team made the announcement just prior to today’s scheduled practice with head coach Mike Sullivan set to address the media afterwards.

Penguins goaltender Matt Murray has been diagnosed with a concussion and will not practice today. Coach Sullivan will address the injury after practice. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 9, 2018

The team announced that Murray suffered the injury yesterday in practice.

Murray has spent his entire four year NHL career with the Penguins. He has a career record of 69-29-8 with a career .915 save percentage and 2.64 goals-against-average. In 44 Stanley Cup Playoff games, Murray is 28-15 with a .923 save percentage and 2.08 goals-against-average. He led the Pens to back to back Stanley Cup Championships in 2016 and 2017. Murray was originally drafted in the third round, 83rd overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

This season he is 1-1 with a 5.47 goals-against-average and .831 save percentage. He has allowed nine goals on 65 shots against. Murray signed a three-year, $11.25 million dollar deal in October 2016. The Penguins decided to Expose Marc-Andre Fleury in the expansion draft which showed their long-term faith in Murray.

Murray has had trouble with concussions over the past three seasons. He missed nine games last season and missed one game during the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a concussion.

In Murray’s absence expect Casey DeSmith and Tristan Jarry to compete for starts. The Penguins are expected to call-up Jarry from their AHL club in Wilkes-Barre Scranton to work with DeSmith during Murray’s absence. Jarry spent much of last year as Murray’s back-up but missed part of training camp with a leg injury. He was 14-6-2 with a .908 save percentage and 2.78 goals-against-average in 26 games last season (23 starts).

