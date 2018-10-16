SANTA CLARA, CA – OCTOBER 07: Wide receiver Christian Kirk #13 of the Arizona Cardinals rushes up field against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. The Arizona Cardinals defeated the San Francisco 49ers 28-18. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals drafted their franchise quarterback in Josh Rosen in April. They also found him a weapon in the second round when they selected wide receiver Christian Kirk. Now, Kirk has evolved into Rosen’s favorite target. It’s time to buy on Christian Kirk in dynasty leagues, especially at a low cost.

Kirk’s Progression

Kirk’s career got off to a slow start as he was only targeted seven times in his first five games. However, Sam Bradford was his quarterback in those two losses. Kirk then received eight targets in week three and he has not looked back. With Rosen starting, Kirk has 13 catches on 18 targets for a total of 190 yards and one touchdown.

Through six weeks, Kirk is tied for the team lead with 33 targets. The only player with as many targets is 35-year-old Larry Fitzgerald. Christian Kirk is becoming the focal point of the Arizona offense. David Johnson is the prize of the Cardinals’ offensive attack, but Kirk provides the best value of anyone on the team moving forward.

Future Outlook

Kirk is just a rookie, but the future is already very bright for him and Rosen. Arizona joined several other teams in pairing a young signal-caller with a talented weapon to grow together. Kirk and Rosen will continue to build their chemistry and develop into a dynamic passing attack, something the Cardinals have lacked for a while now. He has all of the tools to become an elite playmaker in the NFL. The big play potential is also present for Kirk.

Cardinals future looking bright Josh Rosen to Christian Kirk for 75 yards 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Qog48Mij48 — The Sports Quotient (@SportsQuotient) October 7, 2018

Fitzgerald can only last so long, but the Cardinals seem to have found his replacement. Much like Kirk is the future of the Cardinals offense, he can be the future of your fantasy lineup. In a dynasty format, especially, now is a perfect time to get Kirk before the cost climbs. He has yet to reach his full potential, but he looks to be a guaranteed start every week by the end of the 2018 season. Although Kirk gets the third most snaps among Arizona receivers, his playing time has increased. Last week at the Minnesota Vikings, Kirk played in 79 percent of the snaps, which was second for Arizona receivers.

Fantasy Value

The targets will continue to come for Kirk as he gets more immersed in the offense. He has the chance to develop into an incredible deep threat, but he is very well-suited to be a slot receiver. Whether he gets separation on routes or creates it after the catch, Kirk carries a ton of upside on a sub-par offense. The end of the 2018 season and into the 2019 season will see a large rise in Kirk ownership, so hop on the train now.

If you currently have Kirk on your dynasty roster, do not trade him. If you must, sell high. If you do not already have Kirk, now is the time to try to get him on the low. His future is too bright to pass up.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on