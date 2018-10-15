ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 14: Mohamed Sanu #12 of the Atlanta Falcons runs after a pass reception during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

In today’s pass-happy NFL, it’s never been easier to find a starting-caliber wide receiver. Still, the position is so suspect to weekly change that it’s dangerous to stream the position. However, players like Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu are in a position to succeed not only in Week Seven but for weeks on end.

Top Week Seven Running Back Claims

Top Week Seven Quarterback Claims

Top Week Seven Fantasy Defenses

Mohamed Sanu

The Atlanta Falcons have an elite offense and one of the worst defenses in the league. This formula makes Falcons wide receivers incredibly valuable in fantasy, and Mohamed Sanu just got a lot more valuable. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley suffered an ankle injury midway through Week Six and did not return. Should his injury be serious, Sanu is a must-add.

Sanu finished Week Six with 46 yards and a touchdown and has 22 receptions, 303 yards, and three touchdowns on the season. While those numbers aren’t mind-boggling by any stretch of the imagination, they’re still decent on their own. However, should Ridley miss time, Sanu will see a larger share of playing time and thus increased production. Sanu is owned in 53.6% of NFL.com fantasy leagues, so there’s roughly a 50/50 shot he’s available in your league. Make sure to check him out and see if he’s still around.

Christian Kirk

Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen is getting more comfortable on the field, and that is fantastic news for wide receiver Christian Kirk. Outside of Larry Fitzgerald, the Cardinals don’t have many options in the passing game. If the offense is to move the ball, Arizona will need Kirk to play a big role.

That’s exactly what Kirk did in Week Six against a strong Minnesota Vikings defense. The rookie wide receiver recorded 77 yards on six receptions and looked good doing it. As he and Rosen both become more experienced, their stats should improve. Kirk has a high ceiling and is owned in just 1.9% of leagues. If your team has been devastated by injury, Kirk could be a good stash option.

Cole Beasley

The Dallas Cowboys might finally have learned the best way to move their offense. After starting off the year as one of the hardest offenses to watch, Dallas has scored 26,19, and 40 points in their last three games. If the offense is finally going, then leading receiver Cole Beasley will be a big reason why.

Beasley is the unquestioned best receiver on the Cowboys offense and finally played like it in Week Six. Facing a ferocious Jacksonville Jaguars defense, Beasley went off for 101 yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions. He’s a relatively limited ceiling, but he certainly belongs on a fantasy roster, especially in a PPR league.

Top Week Seven Running Back Claims

Top Week Seven Quarterback Claims

Top Week Seven Fantasy Defenses

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on