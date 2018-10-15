CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 14: Cleveland Browns running back Carlos Hyde (34) runs the football during the first quarter of the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In today’s day and age, finding a reliable defense in fantasy football is one of the hardest things to do. The rules are clearly made to benefit the offense so finding an elite defense can be downright impossible. Still, finding a reliable streamable defense can be done if you know where to look. The Los Angeles Chargers, for instance, are one of the top fantasy football week seven waiver claims on defense.

Top Week Seven Running Back Claims

Top Week Seven Wide Receiver Claims

Top Week Seven Quarterback Claims

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers defense has disappointed throughout the early part of 2018, but they have the talent to be elite. While Joey Bosa probably won’t be back until Week Nine, this defense still has playmakers at all three levels of the defense. They showed the ability to shut down mediocre offenses when they limited the Cleveland Browns to 14 points in Week Six.

The Chargers face an even easier matchup in Week Seven against the Tennessee Titans. Marcus Mariota and company have struggled to consistently move the ball all season long, culminating in their Week Six shutout to the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore sacked Mariota a staggering 11 times, so the Los Angeles Chargers should be able to tee off on the anemic Titans offense.

Detroit Lions

This one is purely a matchup start. The Detroit Lions defense isn’t a good unit by any stretch of the imagination, currently ranking average to below average in just about every statistical category. However, the Miami Dolphins come to town in Week Seven, and the Detroit Lions should be able to slow down this unit.

The Dolphins will either be starting an injured Ryan Tannehill or a fully healthy Brock Osweiler. Tannehill missed Week Six with a shoulder injury, forcing journeyman quarterback Brok Osweiler to earn the start. While Osweiler had a strong game, that performance was probably a fluke. Osweiler has been a turnover machine throughout his career and there’s no reason to believe his fortunes will change in Miami. Tannehill isn’t that great even when healthy, so an injured version of the Dolphins quarterback probably won’t be capable of moving an offense.

Arizona Cardinals

The Denver Broncos offense is an absolute mess, and the Arizona Cardinals are the fortunate team to face them in Week Seven. While the running back duo of Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman have the potential to wreak havoc, this offense is being held hostage by a bad quarterback and a terrible head coach.

Vance Joseph clearly struggled to properly utilize his weapons, and Case Keenum is proving that his 2017 success with Minnesota was nothing more than a fluke. On the season, Keenum has thrown just seven touchdowns to eight interceptions. It doesn’t take much to stop this offense, and Patrick Peterson, Chandler Jones, and company can easily stop this offense.

Top Week Seven Running Back Claims

Top Week Seven Wide Receiver Claims

Top Week Seven Quarterback Claims

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on