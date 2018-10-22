EDMONTON, AB – APRIL 05: Ty Rattie #8 of the Edmonton Oilers is pursued by Deryk Engelland #5 of the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place on April 5, 2018 in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

After leaving Thursday night’s game, the Edmonton Oilers announced that Ty Rattie will be sidelined multiple weeks with a muscle injury in his midsection. Rattie had won a spot on the NHL roster after leading the league with seven goals in the preseason.

The #Oilers have recalled forward Cooper Marody from the @Condors & placed forward Ty Rattie on Injured Reserve. Marody has scored 2 goals & 4 assists in 5 games with Bakersfield this season. pic.twitter.com/cAJg3s4uLZ — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 21, 2018

Despite his impressive preseason performance, Rattie had not been able to carry that success into the regular season thus far. In his five games, Rattie only has a goal and an assist. He was right around average with a 52% Corsi for and a relative Corsi of 4.7. Those numbers were the best he had posted in the NHL so far, though are from a small sample size.

Rattie has seen NHL time with the Oilers before, appearing in 14 games last season. He posted five goals and four assists. Rattie has also seen time with the St. Louis Blues and Carolina Hurricanes. Drafted by the Blues in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft, Rattie has found it hard to stick in the NHL. In 54 NHL games, he has 10 goals and 11 assists.

At 25 years of age, Rattie has seen most of his professional career in the AHL. With the Chicago Wolves and Bakersfield Condors, Rattie has posted 92 goals and 92 assists. In 2013-14, his first season in the AHL, he finished the year with the most goals by a rookie with 31.

After placing Rattie on injured reserve, the Oilers recalled forward Cooper Marody from Bakersfield. Marody has six points in five games with the Condors. He was acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers at the end of last season for a 2019 third round pick. It is possible that Marody will play against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

The team is also likely to promote Kailer Yamamoto to the top line, where Rattie was previously playing. The 2017 first-round pick has one goal in five games. If Yamamoto is to succeed on the top line, Rattie may lose out on another golden opportunity in the NHL.

