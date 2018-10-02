Jason Garrison skates during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on October 7, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona.

The Edmonton Oilers announced a pair of signings today. They locked up defenceman Jason Garrison to a one-year contract for an NHL minimum, $650,000. They also signed forward Alex Chiasson to the same terms. Both players attended Oilers training camp on professional try-out offers.

Over his 10-year NHL career, Garrison has played for the Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Vegas Golden Knights. He has 48 goals and 111 assists for 159 career points in 538 career games. His best year was in the 2011-2012 season, he scored 16 goals and 17 assists for 33 points in 77 games with the Panthers.

Last year, he had one assist in eight games with Vegas. He also added four minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 47.2 percent Corsi with a relative Corsi of -3.4 percent. Garrison is coming off a six-year, $27.6 million dollar contract with an AAV of $4.6 million per year. With the logjam on the Golden Knights blue line last year, he did not play much, and his contract made a trade cost prohibitive.

Over his six-year career, Chiasson has played for the Dallas Stars, Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames and Washington Capitals. He has scored 59 goals along with 65 assists for 124 points in 381 career NHL games. He also has two goals and two assists in 30 career Stanley Cup Playoff Games. Chiasson was part of the 2018 Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals. Chiasson was originally drafted in the second round, 38th overall by the Dallas Stars in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

Last season he scored nine goals and nine assists for 18 points in 61 games. He also added 26 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 44 percent Corsi-For with a relative Corsi of -4.6. He added a goal and an assist in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Chiasson is coming off a one-year, $660,000 dollar deal with the Capitals. He signed this deal in October of 2017.

