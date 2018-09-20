DENVER, CO – JANUARY 29: Kyrie Irving (11) of the Boston Celtics reacts to a shot clock violation late in the game against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of the Celtics’ 111-110 win on Monday, January 29, 2018. The Denver Nuggets hosted the Boston Celtics at the Pepsi Center in Denver. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving missed the end of the NBA season last year after he had knee surgery. After a promising season was lost where the Boston Celtics made it to the Eastern Conference Finals anyway, Irving looks to have a great season with the Celtics this year. If Irving makes it through the whole season fine, this will be his first full season with the Celtics after being traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers last off-season.

Last Season

After an eventful postseason where the Celtics were able to make it far without Irving, it is easy to forget that he played at all last season. He did and he was his usual superstar self.

In 60 games Irving averaged 24.4 points and 5.1 assists. He shot 40.8 percent from three and shot 49.1 percent from the field. He made the All-Star team and it was his fifth time in the All-Star game.

The Celtics had a 41-19 record with Irving in the lineup. After he went down there were some experts that believed they would not be able to do well in the first round. The Celtics were able to prove doubters wrong and make it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

It was a matchup that Irving may have liked to be a part of, as the Celtics faced on the Cavaliers, which is Irving’s old team.

This Season

Jayson Tatum was one of the best young players last season. He was one of the players nominated for Rookie of the Year and was a problem in the playoffs. The Celtics also have Al Horford, who is one of the most consistent veterans in the league. Gordon Hayward is also coming back and will be a running mate for Irving. Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier will complete the loaded Celtics roster.

Irving will have all this talent to play with along with his own skills. The Eastern Conference is without LeBron James and it will be a toss-up for the best player in the conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the favorite, but Irving will make it interesting when people see his talent once again.

In the first three seasons of Antetokounmpo’s career, he had zero 20 points per game seasons. Irving had two. Irving is more efficient from three. He is currently shooting 38.8 from three and Antetokounmpo is shooting 28.4 percent from three.

Irving’s Greatness

If you were to ask the Celtics if they wanted Irving to play even if they knew the Conference Finals would be reached without him, of course they’d want one of the stars in the league.

Irving is just the type of player that will take you over the hump. He was the one who hit the famous three to get the Cavaliers that historical Game 7 victory against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.

Irving was the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. He was able to win Rookie of the Year after averaging 18.5 points and 5.4 assists.

He was able to win All-Star MVP in just his fourth year in the NBA. He has been in the top 10 in usage percentage for three seasons (2012-13 (4th), 2016-17 (9th), 2017-18 (8th)).

Irving is poised to have a good season this year after recovering from surgery. He is one of the top players in the league and only injuries can hold him back.

Conclusion

Who knows what would have happened in the playoffs if Irving was healthy? His main focus should be to have his first official full season with the Celtics. With the accolades that Irving has, he should do well for the Celtics this year.

There are rumors he may go to the New York Knicks next season, but this year he is on the Celtics and they look like a team that is loaded and ready to make waves in a LeBronless Eastern Conference.

