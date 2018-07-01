TORONTO, ON – DECEMBER 10: Laurent Brossoit #1 of the Edmonton Oilers watches for a puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on December 10, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Oilers 1-0. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Winnipeg Jets look like they have found their backup goaltender. The team signed Laurent Brossoit to a one-year contract worth $650K. The Jets had traded their previous backup, Steve Mason, prior to this move.

Jets sign former Oilers goalie Laurent Brossoit. 1 year, $650,000 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2018

Despite a short resume of NHL experience, Brossoit believes he is ready to establish himself as a backup goaltender in the NHL. He has 28 NHL games under his belt, all with the Edmonton Oilers. Last season, he posted a 10-3-7 record along with a 3.24 GAA and a .883 SV%. The 14 games he appeared in were the most so far in his career.

He earned his first NHL win last season in a 7-3 win over the Calgary Flames. He would record 38 saves in the victory.

Overall, Brossoit has appeared in 28 games total and has posted a 20-7-13 record. Those numbers go along with a 2.98 GAA and a .897 SV%. The American Hockey League is where Brossoit has spent a lot of his time.

In 144 AHL games, Brossoit has posted a 69-55-9 record with a 2.71 GAA and a .913 SV%. His most recent season was spent with the Bakersfield Condors where he posted a 15-10-0 record in 29 games.

The Calgary Flames drafted Brossoit in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Draft. He only appeared in two games for the Abbotsford Heat. He was traded to the Oilers during the 2013-14 season.

“I figured with the type of potential the team had, the way the team is looking and given the opportunity they said that I’ll get this year, it just felt like a no-brainer.” Brossoit said about the deal. “It’s my goal to get more NHL experience and to do that (with) such a skilled, offensive team, it was just a no-brainer for me.

The move is a very low-risk signing for the Jets. It gives them a goaltender to take the stress off of Vezina Trophy runner-up Connor Hellebuyck.

