The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed restricted free agent centre/wing Ryan Strome to a two-year deal worth $6.2 million or $3.1 million per year AAV. This contract carries him through the 2019-20 season.

Ryan Strome’s two-year extension with the #oilers carries a $3.1M AAV. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 6, 2018

Over his five-year NHL career Strome has played for the Edmonton Oilers and New York Islanders. He has scored 58 career goals and 102 career assists for 160 career points in 340 games played. Strome has added three goals and five assists for eight points in 15 career Stanley Cup playoff games. His best year was during the 2014-15 season when he scored 17 goals and 33 assists for 50 points in 81 games for the Islanders. He was originally drafted in the first round, 5th overall in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the Islanders.

Last season, he had 13 goals and 21 assists for 34 points in 82 games. He also added 33 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 50.8 percent Corsi for with a relative Corsi of -0.1. Strome is coming off a two year, five million dollar contract with an AAV of two and a half million per season. He signed this contract in September 2016 with the Islanders. Strome was acquired from the Islanders in exchange for Jordan Eberlelast summer.

Last season Strome played most of his time on the Oilers third line with Milan Lucic and Drake Caggiula. Strome will look to continue to play on the bottom two line for the Oilers for the next few years. He also was a part of the Oilers second power-play unit with Lucic and Jesse Puljujarvi. Even though he struggles in the face-off circle his numbers have gone for 41.1 percent on faceoffs to 44.3 percent over the last three seasons. Strome has also spent some time on the wing, due to the struggles in the face-off circle and in his own end at times.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images