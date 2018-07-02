Shaun Livingston gets blocked by Utah Jazz Derrick Favors (Photo by Mark Downey Lucid Images/Corbis via Getty Images)

According to sources, free agent Derrick Favors has agreed to re-sign with the Utah Jazz on a two-year, $36 million deal. The deal will not become official until July 7.

Marc Spears of ESPN broke the news on Monday afternoon:

Favors deal is $36 million total over two years. https://t.co/027z8PYkBM — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 2, 2018

Last season with the Jazz, Favors averaged 12.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. Favors was a huge part of the Jazz’s surprising playoff push, which resulted in a second round exit. Over his 7 year career Favors averages 11.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.

Favors will provide veteran leadership and consistency. Despite not being a great scorer, Favors collects rebound and is a good defender. Although he will be entering his 8th season in the NBA, he is only 26 years old. Favors is now entering the prime of his career and looks to take his game to another level.

Favors has spent the entirety of his eight-year career with the Jazz, being traded mid-season during 2010-11. He was the 3rd overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft by the then New Jersey Nets.

Main Photo

Related

View the original article on