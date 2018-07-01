New Jersey Devils forward Jimmy Hayes skates against the New York Rangers at the Prudential Center on September 23, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils defeated the Rangers 2-1.

The Pittsburgh Penguins added depth to their organization on July 1st. They signed free agent forward Jimmy Hayes, and defencemen Zach Trotman, and Stefan Elliott to two-way contracts.

Hayes, 28, scored three goals and six assists for nine points in 33 games for the New Jersey Devils last season. He put up 19 goals and 16 assists for 35 points in 72 games for the Florida Panthers in 2014-15 but has seen his numbers decline since that year. In 334 career NHL games, he has 54 goals and 55 assists for 109 points. Hayes has also played in two career Stanley Cup Playoff Games.

Trotman, 27, played three games for the Penguins last season. He spent the previous three seasons with the Boston Bruins. Trotman has scored three goals and nine assists for 12 points in 70 career NHL games. Trotman put up seven goals and 17 points in 49 games for the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins in the AHL last season.

Elliott, 27, has spent the last two seasons in Europe. He played for Kazan Ak-Bars in the KHL in 2016-17 and for HV71 in the SHL last season. He put up four goals and 17 assists for 21 points in 34 games for HV71. In 84 career NHL games, Elliott scored eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points. He was originally drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the second-round, 49th overall of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. Elliott has also played for the Nashville Predators.

