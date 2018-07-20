SAN JOSE, CA – APRIL 16: Derek Grant #38 of the Anaheim Ducks shoots the puck against the San Jose Sharks in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on April 16, 2018 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Derek Grant

The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to add centre depth, signing free agent Derek Grant to a one-year contract worth $650,000. Grant spent last season with the Anaheim Ducks. Executive vice-president and general manager Jim Rutherford announced the deal on Thursday, and the club made it official on their team website and official Twitter account.

The Penguins have agreed to terms with forward Derek Grant (@DGrant57) on a one-year contract. The deal has a $650,000 value. Full details: https://t.co/QCEahbNv8T pic.twitter.com/6DnbqhHuHZ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 19, 2018

Over his five-year NHL career Grant has played for the Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres, Nashville Predators, Calgary Flames, and Ottawa Senators. He has put up 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 career points in 152 career NHL games. Grant has played in four career Stanley Cup Playoff Games, all with the Ducks last season, but is still looking for his first career post-season point. He was originally drafted in the fourth round, 118th overall of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft by the Senators.

After being drafted, Grant spent two seasons playing NCAA college hockey for the Michigan State Spartans. He then spent time with the Senators minor league teams before making his NHL debut in 2012-13. He was part of the Binghamton Senators Calder Cup winning team in 2011.

Last season he scored 12 goals and 12 assists for 24 points in 66 games. He also added 11 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 46.3 percent Corsi-For and a relative Corsi of -1.0.

What this Means for the Future

After going into last season with questions about their third and fourth line centre spots, the Penguins are making sure they have plenty of depth in 2018-19. Last season, they traded for Riley Sheahan and Derick Brassard, and both are expected back this season. In addition to Grant, the Penguins have also added Matt Cullen and Josh Jooris in free agency this summer.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on