COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 6: Matt Calvert #11 of the Columbus Blue Jackets skates after the puck during the game against the New York Islanders on October 6, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The Colorado Avalanche signed free agent left winger Matt Calvert to a three-year contract worth $8.4 million, or $2.8 million per season. This contract carries him through the 2020-21 season.

COL was also believed to be getting Matt Calvert, for around 3×2.8 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2018

Colorado Avalanche Sign Free Agent Matt Calvert

Over his eight-year NHL career, Calvert has played for only the Columbus Blue Jackets. He has put up 72 goals and 77 assists for 149 career points in 416 career games. He was originally drafted in the 5th round,127 overall of the 2008 NHL draft by the Blue Jackets.

Last season the 28-year-old scored 9 goals and 15 assists for 24 points. He also added 33 minutes in penalties in 69 games. His possession numbers were 45.3 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -5.6.

What This Means for the Future

Calvert did not have a very productive regular season in Columbus last year. When the Stanley Cup Playoffs started Calvert became one of the Blue Jackets best players. Calvert had three goals and one assist in the six games against the Washington Capitals.

Calvert is a player that will be the heart and soul of the team. He will work and play as hard as anyone on the team. While the stats might not always be there for Calvert he is a blue-collar type of player that every team needs. He can help build moment by having a good shift on the fourth line that could set up better chances for the first line. Calvert was also a regular on the Columbus penalty kill and even has six short-handed goals and eight short-handed points in his career. While signing Calvert might not be a flashy deal, it will be a deal that betters the Avalanche bottom lines.

