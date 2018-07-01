CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 18: St. Louis Blues center Kyle Brodziak (28) skates with the puck during the game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues on March 18, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers have signed free agent center Kyle Brodziak. Financial terms of the deal have not yet been released.

Kyle Brodziak will sign with the #Oilers. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) July 1, 2018

Over his 13-year NHL career, Brodziak has played for the Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, and St.Louis Blues. He has scored 123 career goals and 164 career assists for 287 career points in 847 NHL games. Brodziak has added five goals and seven assists for 12 points in 57 games. His best year was during the 2011-12 season when he scored 22 goals and 22 assists for 44 points in 82 games for the Minnesota Wild. He was originally drafted in the seventh round, 214th overall in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft by the Oilers.

Last season, he scored 10 goals and 23 assists for 33 points in 81 games. He also added 33 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 47.7 percent Corsi For with a relative Corsi of -5.4. Brodziak is coming off a two-year, $1.9 million dollar contract with an AAV of $950,000 that he signed with the St. Louis Blues.

Brodziak will bring his experience and size to the Edmonton Oilers. Brodziak is a career 49% on faceoffs but had a career-year winning 52.1% of his face-offs this season. He has started to use his size recording a career-high 83 hits this season. His turn-over to giveaway ratio has been great throughout his career and will also bring his puck-handling abilities to the Oilers. Brodziak will probably be a third or fourth line centre for his new team and will look to capture his first Stanley Cup Ring next season. It will be interesting if Brodziak can get back to being a 10-15 goal scorer.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 18: St. Louis Blues center Kyle Brodziak (28) skates with the puck during the game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues on March 18, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on