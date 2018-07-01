SAN JOSE, CA – JANUARY 13: Tobias Rieder #8 of the Arizona Coyotes skates against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on January 13, 2018 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers have announced they have signed UFA Tobias Rieder to a one-year $2 million dollar contract. He was last with the Los Angeles Kings who did not tender him a qualifying offer.

Rieder had spent his entire NHL career with the Arizona Coyotes up until the trade deadline last season where he was dealt to the Los Angeles Kings. Over his career, he has scored 55 goals and added 62 assists for 117 points in 312 NHL games. This past season, Rieder scored 12 goals and added 13 assists for 25 points in 78 games. Rieder was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the fourth round, 114th overall in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

While Rieder was originally drafted by the Oilers in 2011, he never signed his first ELC until April 16th, 2013, after he was moved to Arizona the month before. He played his junior hockey with the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL where he scored 189 points in 177 games.

Rieder Signing Brings Speed and Depth to the Wing

Rieder is a fast, skilled forward who plays a strong two-way game. He brings some depth to the Oilers organization as he can move up and down the line up as needed. Rieder possesses a great shot and while he may not be able to outmuscle his opponents, he can surely beat them with his speed. He can also play on both speciality teams as Rieder has the ability to put the puck in the net and also is a very effective penalty killer. He has scored four shorthanded goals over his career mostly due to his speed breaking out of the zone as teams are caught deep on the powerplay. His coaches will certainly fall in love with his 200-foot game and should prove to be a very valuable signing this coming season.

