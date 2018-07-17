OTTAWA, ON – MARCH 04: London Knights Defenceman Evan Bouchard (2) follows through on a shot during Ontario Hockey League action between the London Knights and Ottawa 67’s on March 4, 2018, at TD Place Arena in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers have signed defencemen Evan Bouchard to a three-year entry-level contract worth $2.775 million. This deal carries him through the 2020-21 season, though could extend longer if there is a one-year entry-level slide.

Bouchard was the 10th overall pick by the Edmonton Oilers in this year’s draft. Bouchard has spent the last three years for the London Knights of the OHL. He has scored 38 goals and 110 assists for 148 points in 178 games. In 2016 he won the OHL Championship with the Knights. He is also an Under-17 World Hockey Challenge gold medalist and was named to the tournament all-star team in 2015.

He was thrust into being the top defencemen after Victor Mete went to the Montreal Canadiens and Olli Juolevi went to play in Finland. Last season, as captain of the London Knights, he scored 25 goals and 62 assists for 87 points in 67 games. He also added 54 minutes in penalties. He led all OHL defensemen in assists and points last year as well as being named to the OHL first all-star team.

After three seasons in the OHL, Bouchard will go to training camp looking to start the season in the NHL with the Oilers. Bouchard joins a young Oilers defensive core highlighted by Oscar Klefbom. LWOH’s Ben Kerr mentioned that Bouchard as an absolute bomb of a slapshot and isn’t afraid to throw his body around on the defensive end of the game. If he does not make the team, Bouchard will go back to the London Knights for his final year in the OHL. Expect Bouchard to have a long and productive career with the Oilers. He is the type of offensive-minded, right-handed defenceman that the team has craved for several years.

