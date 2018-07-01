COLUMBUS, OH – APRIL 23: Ian Cole #23 of the Columbus Blue Jackets skates after the puck in Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Washington Capitals on April 23, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Ian Cole

The Colorado Avalanche signed free agent defensemen Ian Cole to a three-year contract worth $12.75 million, or $4.25 million per season AAV. This contract carries him through the 2020-21 season.

rumblings that Ian Cole will go to COL, hearing 3×4.25 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2018

Over his eight-year NHL career, Cole has played for the St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Columbus Blue Jackets. He has put up 20 goals and 77 assists for 97 career points in 405 career games. Cole has added one goal and 16 assists for 17 points in 62 career Stanley Cup Playoff games while winning two Stanley Cups. He was originally drafted in the first round, 18th overall of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Blues.

Last season he scored 5 goals and 15 assists for 20 points. He also added 76 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 51.1 percent Corsi-For and a relative Corsi of -0.7. The Blue Jackets acquired Cole at the NHL Trade Deadline.

What This Means for the Future

In his 47 games with the Penguins, last season Cole had just three goals, 10 assists and a relative Corsi of -1.7. In his 20 games with Columbus Cole had two goals, five assists and a relative Corsi of +1.8. The Penguins shipped Cole at the trade deadline mostly due to the fact that they would not be able to keep him after the season. When the Ottawa Senators flipped him to Columbus, Columbus got the solid lockdown defensemen they needed.

Cole is a true defenseman he is reliable on defence but isn’t a scorer. In his eight seasons, Cole has had 20 or more points just twice. Just because Cole is not a scorer does not mean he won’t be worth his contract. Cole will be a player that will help push a team over the edge to trying to contend for the Stanley Cup.

