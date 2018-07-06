In today’s NFL, it is common for fans to give certain players the bust label far too early. In reality, it should take a few years in the league before you can consider a player a bust. It is said that prospects need three years in the league before you can officially label them busts. Some guys take time to develop and blossom in the league. If a player doesn’t perform at a high level early and constantly then they are prone to getting this label. With so many rookies and young players being able to establish themselves as top players in the league, it leaves coaches and fans eager to move on early if a player doesn’t perform at a high level from the moment he enters the league.

It’s important to temper expectations a little. If a guy was a third-round draft pick, don’t expect him to be a star or discredit him because he isn’t an above average starter. Recently we have had the luxury of seeing many late round draft picks do exceptionally well, and it has ultimately led to fans thinking that that’s how all late picks should play. This couldn’t be further from the trust. Most late round draft picks are lucky if they become a solid starter for a team. Many are capable backups for their team. And others don’t pan out and are released.

With first-round draft picks the expectations are a lot higher. You are expected to come in and consistently make an impact on your team. Of course, there are circumstances that might postpone that impact. Such as a quarterback being drafted to sit a year then take over, like Patrick Mahomes did with Kansas City last year.

Here are players heading into year three that need to show either continue progressing or they could see the official bust label.

Treadwell is a guy many put the bust label on after year one and it hasn’t gone away since. During his tenure with the Vikings, he has greatly underachieved. In his two years with the team, he has had 21 receptions for 200 yards and zero touchdowns. Coming out of Ole Miss he was looked at as this big-bodied receiving threat and has come nothing close to that.

With the break out of fellow teammates Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, Treadwell has a lot riding on this season. If he doesn’t show progress and the ability to win and separate on all level of the field, then his time in Minnesota could be coming to an end sooner than later.

While Lawson is still holding the starting left end job down with the Buffalo Bills, he has greatly fallen short of expectations. Coming out of Clemson, Lawson was a force to be reckoned with. His final year in college he enjoyed a wonderful season, finishing with 24.5 tackles for a loss, 12.5 sacks, and 59 tackles. Those are the numbers of a top pass rusher at the college level. Fast forward to the present and Lawson has had six sacks and 24 tackles in two years with the Bills.

Now Lawson has had a rough start to his career due to injuries. Over the past two years, he has not managed to stay healthy a full season. This has also limited him on his production. Still, Lawson needs to show that he can stay healthy and produce for a full season. If he fails to do that again then the Bills might be looking for a new pass rusher when the season ends.

Coleman was drafted 15th overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2016. Since entering the league he has been very limited with his production. Some of this is due to his constant injury history. When healthy he has been given every opportunity to be an impact player. However, during that time the former Baylor star has managed 718 yards and five touchdowns while only catching around 42% of his passes. This shows the inconsistency we have seen on the field. If Coleman wants a second contract in the league he will need to have a monster year and help produce for his team in a big way.

While many people already have no faith in Coleman, he is in a pretty good situation going into the year and could benefit greatly from it. He enters the season as the third wide receiver on the team, behind Josh Gordon and Jarvis Landry. Being the third receiver should allow him the opportunity to have more chances to produce. He should go up against many man coverage, while his teammates would demand the double coverage from the defense. If Coleman can prove he can be a capable starter in the league he might receive another chance. It may not be in Cleveland but with a solid performance this season he could have a chance at reviving his career.

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Nkemdiche in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft. During his time with the team, he has not managed to start a game for them. In fact, he has barely produced at all. He has missed 15 games over the past two seasons and has played in 17. During that time, he has managed four tackles and one forced fumble. For a guy you drafted in the first round as a run stuffing player for your organization, the stats show a different story.

The main worry with Nkemdiche is that even when he is healthy he can’t manage to crack the starting lineup. If he doesn’t perform this season you could see the Cardinals moving on and getting a replacement for him.

