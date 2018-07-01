MONTREAL, QC – JANUARY 23: Colorado Avalanche Right Wing Blake Comeau (14) tries to gain control of the puck while flying in the air during the Colorado Avalanche versus the Montreal Canadiens game on January 23, 2018, at Bell Centre in Montreal, QC (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Veteran unrestricted free agent winger Blake Comeau has found a new home. He has agreed to a contract with the Dallas Stars. The deal will pay him $2.4M for the next three years. The 32-year-old has played in 720 career NHL games and will bring veteran experience and grit to his new franchise. He has scored 121 goals and 285 career points in the NHL.

3 years at $2.4 per https://t.co/PMAlMtWuik — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2018

Drafted 47th overall by the New York Islanders in 2004, Comeau has put together a respectable career as a bottom-six forward that gives his team the edge it needs from a third or fourth line winger. He made his NHL debut in the 2006-07 season, suiting up in three games. However, it was not until the 2009-10 season that he became a full-time NHL level player.

He spent the first six seasons of his care with the Islanders before being placed on waivers in the 2011-12 season and claimed by the Calgary Flames. Since that time he has also suited up for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins, and for the past three seasons the Colorado Avalanche.

He has never been a point producer, with his career high 46 coming in the 2010-11 season, but as a member of the Avalanche put up nearly 90 points in 237 games. He signed a three-year, $7.2 million deal with the Avalanche and became an unrestricted free agent this off-season. At this stage of career, and on the north side of thirty for a team looking for grit, he is an affordable addition.

Last season, Comeau scored 13 goals and 21 assists for 34 points in 79 games played. He also added 50 minutes in penalties. Comeau’s possession numbers were a little below average with a 46.4 percent Corsi For, and a relative Corsi of -1.4. Comeau added two goals in the Avalanche’s six-game first round loss to the Nashville Predators.

