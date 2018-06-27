PITTSBURGH, PA – MAY 01: Pittsburgh Penguins center Riley Sheahan (15) looks on during the second period. The Washington Capitals defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 1, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed Riley Sheahan to a one year contract worth $2.1M. Sheahan became an unrestricted free agent after the season when he was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Penguins in June.

He started out centering the Penguins third line after he was acquired but moved to the fourth line after the Penguins acquired Derick Brassard at the trade deadline.

The Penguins acquired Sheahan from the Detroit Red Wings at the beginning of the season to fill one of their center holes. Beyond Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, they had Greg McKegg and Carter Rowney as their other centers. They had to get an upgrade anyway they could and it is exactly what they did. They gave up forward Scott Wilson to get him as he wasn’t playing much.

Sheahan had a good bounce-back season after he only had two goals the previous season with Detroit. This past season, he had 11 goals and 32 points in 73 games for Pittsburgh.

Sheahan will continue to help the Penguins on the penalty kill. He was one of the first forwards over the boards whenever Pittsburgh had to kill a penalty. For the next few years, he’ll bring that to the lineup as well as some more depth scoring as he’ll look to build off the 32 point season he had. He may look for a bit more ice time, though.

