COLUMBUS, OH – DECEMBER 12: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Eric Gryba (62) looks on before a game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Edmonton Oilers on December 12, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers have placed defenseman Eric Gryba on waivers for the purpose of buying out his contract. The team announced the transaction on Thursday.

The #Oilers have placed defenceman Eric Gryba on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out his contract. pic.twitter.com/A4QafIyMTW — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 21, 2018

Eric Gryba to be Bought Out by Edmonton Oilers

Gryba split time between the Oilers and the American Hockey League affiliate Bakersfield Condors. He chipped in with two assists in 21 games with Edmonton.

The Saskatoon native was slated to make $900,000 in the final year of his contract, which he signed prior to the start of the 2017-18 season. He will become an unrestricted free agent once his contract is officially bought out. His cap hit for the next two seasons will be $300,000 according to CapFriendly.

The 30-year-old has totaled seven goals and 36 assists for 43 points in 279 career games. Gryba has played with the Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers in six-year NHL career. The former Boston University product was drafted in the third round, 68th overall by the Senators.

Gryba thanked the organization on Twiiter for his time with the team.

Huge thanks to Edmonton and the @EdmontonOilers for the great years! I will miss you all! pic.twitter.com/2YLAX4n9sC — Eric Gryba (@grybes02) June 21, 2018

What it Means for the Future

The move has multiple layers to it as general manager Peter Chiarelli could have buried Gryba’s $900,000 salary in Bakersfield. Edmonton wouldn’t have been on the hook for any money it made this move.

The Oilers have added $300,000 of dead money to the books for the 2019-20 season when it could’ve all been gone after this season.

However, there are some positives to the move as it opens a 50-man roster spot. It also allows younger players like Ethan Bear and Caleb Jones a chance to develop with more ice time. Gryba would have taken time away from the duo. It also saves the Oilers $300,000 in real money.

It seems that Gryba just couldn’t keep up with the faster league. He may be able to latch onto another organization that could use a depth defender.

