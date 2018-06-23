TORONTO, ON – APRIL 19: Brooks Orpik #44 of the Washington Capitals skates against Brian Boyle #24 of the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on April 19, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Capitals defeated the Maple Leafs 5-4 to even series 2-2. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Colorado Avalanche have agreed to place Brooks Orpik on waivers for the purpose of buying out his contract. Orpik was acquired as part of the deal that sent him and Philipp Grubauer from the Washington Capitals to Denver.



Orpik on waivers. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) June 23, 2018

Colorado picked up Orpik has part of the trade so general manager Joe Sakic would not have to give up a high draft pick. Sakic said that he wanted no part of the defenseman, but took him to get Grubauer.



The defenseman could return to the defending champions if things all work out. Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said Orpik’s return to D.C. is nice and legal.

Orpik’s Statistics

In Orpik, a team would get a veteran defenseman coming off a Stanley Cup victory, who clocks just under 20 minutes a night on average this past season. This season he scored 0 goals and 10 assists for 10 points. He also added 68 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 43.7 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -6.5.

Those totals are slightly lower compared to last season, where he scored 0 goals, 14 assists for 14 points. Over his 15-year NHL career Orpik has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals. He has put up 16 goals and 169 assists for 185 career points in 982 career games. He was originally drafted in the 1st round, 18th overall of the 2000 NHL draft by the Penguins.

“We gave up a second-round pick, a good pick, but we felt to take him and give them cap relief, we wouldn’t have to pay as much of a premium,” Sakic said of Orpik. “I talked to him and the plan is to see if we can maybe move him here or buy him out.”

What This Means for the Future

The Colorado Avalanche just acquired Orpik right before the first day of the NHL Entry Draft along with goaltender Philipp Grubauer. It was an acquisition made to lessen the cost of Grubauer and it was made aware to Orpik that he would not be remaining with the team moving forward.

Main Photo: TORONTO, ON – APRIL 19: Brooks Orpik #44 of the Washington Capitals skates against Brian Boyle #24 of the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on April 19, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Capitals defeated the Maple Leafs 5-4 to even series 2-2. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on