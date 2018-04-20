The Colorado Avalanche have announced that defencemen Samuel Girard is a game-time decision for game five of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with an upper-body injury. He has missed the team’s last three games.

Samuel Girard is a game time decision.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/EYcI30H2mm — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 20, 2018

Samuel Girard Game Time Decision

The cause of the upper body injury is unknown. Girard was sent to Nashville as part of the three-team trade that sent Matt Duchene to the Ottawa Senators.

This year he had four goals and 19 assists for 23 points. He also added eight minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 47.9 percent Corsi with a relative Corsi of 0.1 percent. He didn’t record a point in his only Stanley Cup Playoff game this year.

During his rookie year, Girard has played for the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche. He was drafted in the 2nd round, 47th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Nashville Predators.

What This Means for the Future

Duncan Siemens has taken over in the line-up in place of Girard. In five games after being acquired from the Predators, he had one goal and two assists for three points in five games. He is averaging 17:39 of ice time per game this season. He has averaged about 8:41 of ice time in three playoff games.

Before this season, Siemens only had four NHL game appearances to his name. He figures to stick in the lineup if Girard cannot play.

After being ruled out for game three, head coach Jared Bednar spoke about having to play without Girard.

“Girard is a big loss for us. We have to move on. Other guys are going to have to pick up the slack”.

Girard has played alongside Patrik Nemeth, Erik Johnson, and Tyson Barrie during his time in Colorado. The Avalanche hope that Girard is able to play tonight and help them keep their Stanley Cup Playoffs hopes alive.

The Colorado Avalanche are currently trailing the Nashville Predators three games to one in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Avalanche will try to get back on track and avoid elimination when they face off against the Predators tonight. Game time is 9:30 EST.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

The post Colorado Avalanche Samuel Girard is a Game Time Decision appeared first on Last Word on Hockey.

Related

View the original article on